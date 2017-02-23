The Emergence of KTM 250 Duke And The Reason Behind It

The Indian motorcycling market is blooming, to say the least. Nowadays, the number of enthusiasts and pragmatists are more or less balancing each other out. And with this realised, more and more motorcycle manufacturers are trying to bring out performance oriented models in the ₹ 2 lakh to ₹ 4 lakh bracket.

KTM India recently launched the 2017 versions of the 390 Duke and the 200 Duke. But, like the proverbial twist in the tale, KTM went on to launch the 250 Duke along with its 390 and 200 siblings as well. So, within a price bracket of ₹ 1.43 lakh to ₹ 2.26 lakh, KTM India has three different offerings for the Indian customer and it believes that each motorcycle caters to a specific set of audiences.

(2017 KTM 250 Duke)

Presently, Bajaj has 47 per cent stake in KTM Power Sports AG (Parent company for KTM). So, in a typical Bajaj fashion, what KTM has done is flooded the 200c-400cc with three offerings with varying price points (obviously) and also the very important fact that the 250 Duke is manufactured here in India itself. So why not launch the motorcycle in the country it is manufactured in. Makes absolute sense! The reason why KTM India started manufacturing the 250 Duke was to avail of tax concessions in certain markets for motorcycles having a displacement of 250cc.

2017 KTM Duke Range 200 Duke 250 Duke 390 Duke Displacement 199.5cc 248.8cc 373cc Max Power 24 bhp@10,000rpm 30 bhp@9,000rpm 43 bhp@9,000rpm Max Torque 19.2 Nm@8,000rpm 24 Nm@7,500rpm 37 Nm@7,000rpm Transmission 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed ABS/Slipper Clutch Yes/No No/Yes Yes/Yes Kerb Weight 148kg 161kg 163kg Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi) ₹ 1,43,500 ₹ 1,73,000 ₹ 2,25,730

The 200cc-400cc motorcycle segment is picking up speed and while KTM did have the 200 and the 390 Duke in its armoury, it could not let go of the 'very specific' 250cc segment. Reason being, that the buyers in this segment are price conscious and also look out for fuel economy as well, even if a little. The 250, in this regards, is priced cheaper than the 390 and will be more fuel efficient. Another plus point, there!

The 250 Duke allows better bragging rights too. So, 250cc sounds a tad more impressive than 200cc for Indians who are obsessed with displacement. The KTM 250 Duke has two-fold purposes. One, it will cater to audiences, who would want a little more than 200cc and 19 bhp and a little less than 373cc and 43 bhp. Perfect for those who would like an upgrade! The second purpose is that of offering more choices to the customers. Within a price difference of just ₹ 83,000 (difference between the price of 200 Duke and 390 Duke), the customers will be now spoilt for choices. Plus, with the trifecta of the three Duke models, KTM stands a chance to get in a bigger share of the pie in terms of sales.

(New KTM 250 Duke)

Now, the 250 Duke does not get the LED strips on the headlamp cluster like the 390 Duke, nor does it get the 5-inch TFT instrument console. Also, it will be shod with MRF tyres similar to the ones that do duty on the Bajaj Dominar. There will be no ABS on the 250 Duke either. In a way, the 250 Duke is just a higher trim model of the 200 Duke with a slight bump in power. What it does get is a more powerful 248cc liquid-cooled engine, which produces 30 bhp and 24Nm of torque. The transmission is the same 6-speed unit with a slipper clutch too. The 250 uses the same split Trellis frame as on the 390, with a bolt-on sub-frame at the rear. The seat height too remains the same on the 250 and the 390 at 830mm. The suspension parts are the same as on the 390 Duke.

Coming to competition specific to the KTM 250 Duke, it goes up against the likes of the Honda CBR 250R, the newly launched Yamaha FZ25 and the Bajaj Pulsar 220. All we can say is that three definitely won't be a crowd for KTM India as far as Dukes are concerned, or it just might be.