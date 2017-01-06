The Bentley Continental Supersports Is The Most Powerful Bentley Ever

This might be the Bentley Continental GT's swan song but it is the most powerful production car Bentley has ever created and it's called the Continental Supersports. This is a 700bhp monster and Bentley claims that Bentley claims the Supersports Coupe is the world's fastest four-seater car while the Convertible sibling is the world's fastest four-seater drop-top.

It doesn't stop there. The Continental Supersports is in fact the most powerful, quickest accelerating and the fastest production car Bentley has ever built. And that's because, under the hood is a 6.0-litre W12 engine with extra power, there's a 79bhp increase over the previous Continental Supersports which was launched in 2009 and as we've told you earlier, the tally goes up to 700bhp. The engine gets new larger turbochargers and a redesigned, improved charge-air cooling system - which enables the boost to be turned up a little further. The engine also benefits from a revised exhaust system and uprated internals, including new conrod bearings.

The Bentley Continental Supersports gets 21-inch alloys made of forged alloy

It also gets carbon-ceramic brakes as standard and the folks at Bentley claim it to be the largest of their type available on any current production car. There are 21-inch alloys are made of forged alloy, which helps save 20kg in unsprung mass compared to the regular Bentley Continental GT.

The suspension setup is lower and stiffer than standard, yet Bentley claims that the Continental Supersports will offer a luxurious ride quality all thanks to the computer-controlled air suspension. There's also a recalibrated development of the torque vectoring system (first fitted to 2014's Continental GT3-R) which helps brake individual wheels on a corner exit so that you have enough traction. Just like the Continental GT, the Supersports is an all-wheel drive, but 60 per cent of the powertrain's torque is fed to the rear wheels.

Bentley has made extensive use of carbon fibre in the Continental Supersports

What Bentley has also done is made use of carbon fibre. There's a carbon fibre splitter at the front and diffuser at the rear which helps cut lift, and there's plenty more on the sill extensions, bonnet vents and front wing vents. But if you want something more, there's a larger rear spoiler and front splitter aero pack available as an option, and a titanium exhaust.

So, yes, it has lost weight and now the Supersports Coupe weighs in at 2075 kg while the convertible weighs 2899 kg. With 700bhp and 1017Nm or torque, the Bentley Continental Supersports has a lot going for it and hence the 0-100Km/h timings are what you must be waiting for. The Continental Supersports Coupe goes from a standstill to 100Km/h in just 3.5 seconds, while the convertible does the same in 3.7 seconds.

The Supersports Coupe weighs in at 2075 kg while the convertible weighs 2899 kg

The Bentley Continental Supersports is then more powerful even than the Bentayga which we've driven and which had 600bhp on offer, which makes it quite a tasty offering.