Tesla Sells A Record 25000 Units In The First Quarter Of 2017

Tesla has sold more than 25,000 vehicles in the first quarter which is a record for the company and this puts the company on track to meet its target of selling 50,000 units in the first half of this year. The Palo Alto, California-based carmaker saw deliveries bounce back by 69 percent compared to a rough first quarter in 2016. Tesla produced 25,418 vehicles, a bit above its prior record in the third quarter of 2016.

In the first quarter it delivered 13,450 of the Model S and 11,550 of the larger Model X. There's a lot expected from the upcoming Model 3 and that's not just because it will be priced far below the Models S and X vehicles, but because it will also be seen entering new markets. India, for example is a market where Tesla will be bringing in its most affordable car. CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted about the timeline of the cars arrival into India and he even went ahead and told us what we could expect from it. The car shares most of its design and style cues with the Tesla's flagship sedan, the Model S. Before the unveiling, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the major markets where new Model 3 will be sold with India in the list. At the event Elon Musk claims that the car will deliver at least 215 miles or 346 km of range. That said the company hopes to exceed those number in the production version. Deliveries will begin by the end of 2017.



Tesla in January began mass production of energy-saving batteries that it vows will take electric cars mainstream. A "Gigafactory" created by Tesla and Panasonic is cranking out lithium-ion battery cells, which will be used in Tesla's energy storage products and the Model 3, according to the carmaker's website.

The Gigafactory, located in the western state of Nevada, is also working on residential energy storage technology that could be used to power homes with solar energy.