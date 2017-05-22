Tesla Not Coming To India Anytime Soon

But the latest tweet from Musk really is a dampner. When asked about Tesla’s India plans, Musk replied to the tweet stating “Maybe I'm misinformed, but I was told that 30% of parts must be locally sourced and the supply doesn't yet exist in India to support that” Now, this answer makes us rethink, whether we’ll see the brand in India in the next two years or not. We’d hoped for a 2018 Delhi Auto Expo debut and the cars to roll out later, but clearly that does not appear to be feasible.
@elonmusk Are there any chances for Tesla to release in India in 2017 or 2018? Waiting for that.— Avinash Singh (@TheAvinashSingh) May 22, 2017
Musk had earlier mentioned that Tesla planned to set up a pan-India supercharger network and this showed how serious the company is about foraying into the Indian market. Musk’s interest of entering India is an obvious one. The automotive industry in India is growing and currently worth $74 billion. In fact it's poised to become the third-largest automotive market in the world and that's certainly a huge-ish bait for Tesla. Sadly, electric car sales haven't really taken off in India, as we still haven't embraced the concept. This is one reason why we only have two electric cars in India- the Mahindra e2O and the Mahindra Verito.
@TheAvinashSingh Maybe I'm misinformed, but I was told that 30% of parts must be locally sourced and the supply doesn't yet exist in India to support that.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 22, 2017
The car that was expected to kick start Tesla’s innings in India is the company’s most affordable car – the Model 3. It costs $35,000 which is ₹ 23 lakh approximately but considering that it will take the CBU route into India, we expect it to attract some heavy import duties and so it might not be that affordable once it's launched. We wait to hear some more good news on this front, but for the time being, Tesla’s entry into the Indian market has surely taken a back seat.
