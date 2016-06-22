Tesla Model 3 Spotted Testing Again With New Alloy Wheels

Tesla Model 3, the much awaited electric sedan from the American carmaker was recently spotted testing again along with a couple of Model S. The matte back test mule was caught on camera by an enthusiast, and was seen running on a set of new black alloy wheels. After Tesla unveiled the car in March, the carmaker had said that the Model 3 is still not completely production ready. These frequent sightings of the car proves that the company is leaving no stone unturned to get the Model 3 ready for it late-2017 launch.

Tesla Model 3 ₹ 23 - 25 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

All that said, the test mule that was recently seen did not sport any major design changes from the prototype that was showcased in March. As mentioned earlier, the only noticeable changes in this particular model new sporty alloy wheels. While the front section of the car is not visible in the video but we do not expect to see any integral changes there either. In fact the car even had the panoramic glass roof from the prototype.

Tesla Model 3 is set to be the luxury electric carmaker's most affordable offering not only in the US but other markets as well. Slated to be launched with a starting price of $35,000, the Model 3 will also be the first Tesla product to be launched in India. That said we do not expect the car to reach the Indian sub-continent any time before mid-2018. This seems totally reasonable considering the time and infrastructures that is about to go into producing an all-electric mass market sedan.

Tesla Model 3 Gets New Alloy Wheels

Moreover the Model 3 is the first mass-market car from Tesla which will cater to a number of new developing markets as well including India, Brazil, and South Africa. In fact a week from its unveil the car already received over 325,000 pre-orders, which though sounds impressive, is still a difficult task for Tesla to fulfil all those requests in a timely manner.

Coming to it powertrain, the Model 3 comes with a total of 7,200 Superchargers, double the number of what is available today, which enables the car to propel from 0-96 kmph in just 6 seconds. Moreover even at that speed that Model 3 will be capable of delivering a range of at least 215 miles or 346 km and will come in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. Tesla said it is working on increasing the range.

Video Source: Jeff Klakring/YouTube