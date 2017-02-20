Tata's New Sub-Brand Tamo Puts Out Another Teaser Of Its Sportscar

With the coming of the Tiago and the very impressive Hexa, Tata Motors surely means business. Recently, it announced that it is soon going to launch a sub-brand, which has been christened TAMO (short for Tata Motors). Now, the TAMO brand will be all about future mobility and also serve as a hotbed for innovation and new technology for the Tata Motors' passenger vehicle division. TAMO will be working on six themes which will be of utmost importance, such as top-line improvement, cost management, structural improvements, customer centricity, mobility solutions and organisational effectiveness. Also, TAMO will work in the area of hybrid and electric engines for its cars.

The excitement is palpable as we are getting closer to March 7th! Any guesses which part of the car this is? #TAMO #genevamotorshow pic.twitter.com/sNu39VvmcZ — TAMO (@OfficialTamo) February 20, 2017

Along with the launch of TAMO, Tata Motors had also announced that it will showcase a two-seater sportscar, the first from the TAMO brand at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, to be held next month. The official Twitter handle of TAMO recently released a teaser shot of its upcoming sportscar with a picture that looks to be a fuel filler cap on the side of a car that definitely has a sportscar-esque silhouette. From what we know, the sportscar will be a mid-engined one.

(Tata TAMO Sportscar)

Of course, there are no more details available at the moment. TAMO is keeping the specifications and the actual looks under heavy wraps. In fact there are no known spy shots as well. But, one can be absolutely sure that TAMO's first ever product will be a headline grabber. Afterall, who ever thought that Tata Motors can come up with a sportscar and that too under a new sub-brand? In the great Bob Dylan's words, "the times, they are a changing".