Tata Xenon Yodha, the new pick-up truck from Tata Motors today went on sale in India at a starting price of ₹ 6.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new pick-up is the first Tata product to be launched in 2017 and comes in both single cab and double cab models. The new Xenon Yodha is endorsed in India by the company's new brand ambassador for commercial vehicles, Akshay Kumar.

Tata Xenon Yodha 6.8 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

In India, the new Tata Xenon Yodha pick-up comes with both BS-III and BS-IV compliant engines and while the former is priced at ₹ 6.05 lakh, the BS-IV has been launched at ₹ 6.19 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi and for the single cab model). The new Xenon Yodha pick-up is also available in both 4x4 and 4x2 option and comes with a rated payload of up to 1,250 kg. This allows the new pick-up to have a wide range of commercial applications and the bigger 16-inch radial tyres, makes it suitable for all kind of loading and terrain requirements.

Tata Xenon Yodha Comes With A Rated Payload of 1250kg

Tata says that the new Xenon Yodha is built to be the ideal workhorse that is rugged, durable and well-equipped to handle various terrains. The body is supported by a 4mm chassis frame with reinforcements and a strong rear axle with unitized double bearing. The suspension offers 5-levels at the front and 9-levels at the rear for better driveability when loaded or while doing high speeds.

The Tata Xenon Yodha also offers improved comfort and safety features. The cabin comes with high-intensity lights and complete carpet flooring for better aesthetics along with with a power steering and an adjustable steering column for comfort while driving. The Tata Xenon Yodha also comes with a high load body with an internal length of 2550 mm and width of 1750 mm. safety features include antiroll bars for better stability in loaded conditions at high speeds & loaded off road conditions, 3-layered body construction, crumple zones, a collapsible steering column, retractable seatbelts and side intrusion beams, will protect passengers in the event of a side impact collision.

Tata Xenon Yodha Front

Further, the Xenon Yodha is powered by a common rail diesel engine that delivers high power and torque, for varied business requirements, for ease of day-to-day operations. The Xenon Yodha comes mated to a 3.0-litre diesel motor that makes 72bhp and 223Nm of peak torque in the BS III model and 85bhp and 250Nm of peak torque in the BS-IV model.

The service interval is increased to 20,000 km & higher oil change interval, resulting in more savings and high uptime. Tata also offers a first-in-segment, 'Buy Back inaugural offer', with an assurance of 50% of the asset cost, after four years of vehicle usage in captive applications. Additionally customers also get the benefit of the new customized AMC package of 3 years / 1,00,000 km (whichever is earlier) and an assured Warranty of 3 years or 3,00,000 km (whichever is earlier).

Talking about the new Tata Xenon Yodha, Ravi Pisharody, Executive Director - Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, said "With the introduction of the new Tata Xenon Yodha, we at Tata Motors have a new range of smart pick-ups, which offers customers with a winning combination of high profitability and lowest total cost of ownership. Besides bolstering our presence in the growing pick-up space, the new Xenon Yodha will also enable us to partner existing mini-truck customers, aspiring the next phase of growth, to upgrade to a reliable stylish pick-up - particularly in the post-GST regime and on the back of improved road infrastructure, which will see the hub and spoke model of distribution, become more and more prominent."