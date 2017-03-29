Tata Tigor Subcompact Sedan Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs 4.70 Lakh

The Tata Tigor subcompact sub 4-metre sedan has been finally launched in India. The new sedan comes with both diesel and petrol engine options and a manual 5 speed gearbox, but there is no automatic variant yet. Prices for the Tigor petrol start at an introductory ₹ 4.70 lakh with the top spec variant priced at ₹ 6.19 lakh (all-prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The Tata Tigor diesel on the other hand is a tad bit more expensive than the petrol and starts at ₹ 5.60 lakh with the top spec variant priced at ₹ 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Tata Tigor can be booked at showrooms across the country for a booking amount of ₹ 5000 and will go up against competition like the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent and the Ford Aspire.

Tata Tigor 5.11 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

Tata Tigor Engines 1.2-litre Petrol 1.05-litre Diesel Displacement 1199 cc 1047 cc Max Power 84 bhp 69 bhp Max Torque 114 Nm 140 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual

The Tata Tigor is the best-looking subcompact sedan to have ever been launched in India. The sub 4-meter proportions are almost coupe like with its sloping roofline and well designed tail section and the petrol variant with the 15-inch wheels looks the most appealing. The diesel variants on the other hand get only 14-inch alloy wheels on the top of the line car. The Tigor also gets a blacked out headlamp cluster with projector low beams and a halogen high beam setup and LED tail lamps with a high mounted LED third brake light which lights up end to end on the rear windscreen. A roof mounted spoiler that envelops this high mounted third brake lamp also adds to the great design. The Tigor gets a decent list of features as well.

On the insides, the Tigor is well designed and well made with good quality plastics and fabrics. The Tigor also gets a touchscreen center console with mirror link capabilities but does not get a much needed Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The Tigor, in its top spec variants also gets colour codded AC vents just like the Tiago did. The rear seating is spacious in terms of shoulder room and leg room although taller passengers might have slightly less headroom due to the sloping roofline. The rear bench seat also gets a fold down hand rest but no rear AC vents.

Tata Tigor Dimensions Length 3992 mm Width 1677 mm Height 1537 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 35 litres Bootspace 419 litres

As we mentioned earlier, the Tata Tigor gets both a petrol and a diesel engine. The petrol Tata Tigor is a 1.2 litre, three cylinder motor that makes 84 bhp of peak power and 114 Nm of peak torque. The diesel Tata Tigor is a 1.05 litre, three cylinder motor that is turbocharged and makes 69 bhp of peak power and 140 Nm of peak torque. Both cars come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox but Tata will soon launch a petrol AMT variant for the Tigor too.