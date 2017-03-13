New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Tigor Subcompact Sedan: 10 Things You Need To Know

It was Tata Motors to really kickstart the sub-4 metre subcompact sedan segment with the Indigo eCS, and now, the company will soon make a full circle as it is gearing up to introduce the all-new Tata Tigor very soon. The Tigor started life as the Tata Kite 5 at the 2016 Auto Expo and is the company's third subcompact sedan after the Indigo eCS and the Zest. However, while the previous two models haven't been volume spinners, the Tigor is expected bring in the volumes for the carmaker. However, the subcompact sedan segment is extremely competitive and now flooded with options, from Honda, Hyundai, Ford, Maruti Suzuki and Volkswagen. As we get near to the launch date of Tata's smallest sedan, here is everything you need to know about the all-new Tata Tigor.

  1. The Tata Tigor is the newest model to come from the automaker's IMPACT design language. The model started life as the Kite 5 at the Auto Expo and was it is production version that has been christened as the 'Tigor'.
  2. The Tigor shares its underpinnings with the Tiago including the styling. The front design looks strikingly similar to the hatchback while the rear has been designed for a notchback look. The interior will also be shared with the Tiago, but could see mild tweaks made.
  3. The pronunciation of the word ‘Tigor’ is Tee-Gaur, sounding uncannily similar to Jaguar.
  4. Powertrain options on the Tata Tigor will be the same as the Tiago. So, petrol duties will be taken care off by the 1.2 litre three-cylinder Revotron engine, while the 1.05 litre three-cylinder Revotorq motor will power the diesel versions.
  5. Transmission options will include the 5-speed manual paired with both engine options. That said, Tata will also introduce the automated manual transmission (AMT) with the Tigor. While the Tiago petrol was recently launched with AMT, it is unclear if the Tigor will get the same right from the launch.
  6. With respect to features, expect Tata to load the Tigor with tech like a 2-DIN infotainment system, Bluetooth, USB and Aux-In. It will also come with driving modes similar to the Tiago.
  7. The Tata Tigor will be officially launched on 29th March 2017. Prices for the new model will be announced then, while bookings are yet to open. The model was also recently showcased at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show alongside the production ready Nexon subcompact SUV.
  8. In December 2016, the Tigor won the Confederation of Indian Industrial design award.
  9. The Tigor could be the cheapest sub-compact sedan in India undercutting all its rivals.
  10. Speaking of which, the Tata subcompact sedan will lock horns against the Ford Aspire, Hyundai Xcent, Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire and the Volkswagen Ameo
