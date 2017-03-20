Indian auto major Tata Motors has commenced pre-bookings for the upcoming Tata Tigor at a booking amount of ₹ 5000. Tata's second launch after the Hexa this financial year, the Tigor is the company's newest subcompact sedan to go on sale and is expected to replicate the success of the Tiago, on which it is based. We drove the new Tigor recently and were quite impressed, while you already know much about the all-new model. However, it's the prices that are still under wraps and Tata will be introducing the same at the launch event on 29th March.

Watch Tata Tigor Review

Tata Tigor ₹ 4.5 - 5.5 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The Tata Tigor is the automaker's third iteration of a subcompact sedan after the Indigo eCS and the Zest. The model shares its underpinnings with the very successful Tiago hatchback, which also explains the familiar front design. That said, Tata said ensured to different either models visually with the Tigor getting the slightly tweaked honey mesh grille, while the rear gets a notchback-like design language. Tata calls the Tigor a 'Styleback' and rightly so, it is one of the more good looking cars in the segment.

Some interesting elements on the Tata Tigor include the smoked headlamps with projectors, LED tail lamps and alloy wheels. The interior gets finished in a dual-tone colour scheme with 24 utility spaces, premium fabric seats, touchscreen infotainment system with MirrorLink. You also get customizable AC vent surrounds that look trendy.

The Tigor shares its underpinnings with the Tiago

The Tata Tigor shares its engine options with the Tiago. A 1.2 litre Revotron petrol and a 1.05 litre Revotorq diesel three-cylinder engines power the model. The petrol unit is tuned for 84 bhp while the diesel makes 69 bhp of power. Both units come paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Building on the success of the Tata Tiago, the Tigor is expected to be the next big volume puller for the manufacturer. Pricing will play a crucial role in the success of the sedan with prices expected in the vicinity of ₹ 4.5-6 lakh (ex-showroom), effectively making the model, one of the most affordable in its class.

The Tigor gets a touchscreen infotainment system with MirrorLink

Commenting on the pre-bookings, Tata Motors - President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Mayank Pareek said, "Denoting the IMPACT design language, best-in-class driving features and an advance infotainment system, the Tata TIGOR Styleback is a clear and exciting harbinger of future vehicles from Tata Motors, set to disrupt the passenger car market in India. We have received an overwhelming response for the TIGOR Styleback in its very first week of preview. We hope our customers enjoy the experience of our Styleback."