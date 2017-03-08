Tata Tigor Launch Date Announced

Tata Tigor, the long awaited subcompact sedan from the home-grown automaker is all set to be launched in India on 29th of March 2017. Essentially a sedan version of the company's top-selling hatchback, Tata Tiago, the company calls the Tigor a Styleback and it will be positioned below the Tata Zest. The upcoming Tata Tigor recently made in European debut at the Geneva International Motor Show 2017 along with the soon-to-be-launched Tata Nexon subcompact sedan.

Tata Tigor ₹ 4.5 - 5.5 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Now, we have told you everything that we know about the Tata Tigor. The new model is built on the same platform that underpins the Tiago and employs the same IMPACT design language. The face of the car largely resembles that of the Tiago with Tata's signature emotion grille design flanked by the sweptback headlamps that get projector lights LED daytime running lights as well. It is the car's profile actually reveals the Tigor's compact design with accentuated by a bold shoulder line and subtle character lines. The wheels look nice and the electrically operated ORVMs come with integrated turn signals.

What has really intrigued us in terms of design is the Tata Tigor's rear portion that has been nicely designed to mimics a notchback. Which also explains why Tata calls it a 'Styleback'. The car comes with a stylish coupe-like sloping roofline that seamlessly meets the muscular boot lid. The rear also comes with wraparound taillamps along with a well-designed rear bumper with a wide back insert adding to the overall design.

Under the hood, the Tata Tigor features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol and the 1.05-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel that does duty on the Tiago hatchback. Power figures are also expected to remain unchanged and transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Considering the Tiago already comes with an AMT version now, the Tigor could also get one.

Upon its launch, the Tata Tigor will rival the likes of Ford Aspire, Hyundai Xcent, Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire.