Tata Tigor: Engine Specs, Dimensions And Features Revealed

  • The Tata Tigor comes with two engine options - 1.2 petrol & 1.05 diesel
  • The Tata Tigor gets projector headlamps and LED tail lamps
  • Tata will be launching the Tigor in the country on 29th March 2017

The highly awaited Tata Tigor will be the automaker's second major launch for the calendar year. The subcompact sedan is all set to go on sale on 29th March 2017 and will be the third model to be based on the company's IMPACT Design philosophy. Sharing its underpinnings with the Tiago, Tata calls the Tigor 'Styleback' for the very interesting design language at the rear. With a competitive pricing, the sedan will lock horns against the Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent and the likes in the segment. With the launch just days away, here are the engine specifications, features and dimensions of the all-new Tata Tigor.
tata tigor

The Tigor measures 3992 mm in length

Tata Tigor Dimensions

The sub-4 metre Tata Tigor measures 3992 mm in length, 1677 mm in width and 1537 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2450 mm, while the ground clearance is 170 mm. The sedan comes with fuel tank capacity of 35 litres.

Tata Tigor Petrol Engine

Available in two engine options, petrol power on the new Tata Tigor comes from the 1.2 litre Revotron three-cylinder engine that is tuned to produce 83 bhp of power at 6000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 3500 rpm. The motor comes paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and weighs 1062 kg.

Tata Tigor Diesel Engine

Talking about diesel power, the Tigor uses the 1.05 litre Revotorq three-cylinder oil burner that churns out 69 bhp at 4000 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque between 1800-3000 rpm. The diesel engine also comes paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The diesel Tigor is slightly heavier compared to the petrol avatar with a kerb weight of 1130 kg.
tata tigor

Tata Tigor Rear

Tata Tigor Exterior Features

While the front styling is carried over from the Tiago, the Tata Tigor gets blacked out headlamps with projector lights, fog lamps and ORVM integrated LED turn indicators. The model also comes with wraparound LED tail lamps and a roof mounted stop light. The subcompact sedan rides on 15-inch alloy wheels on the petrol version, while the diesel gets 14-inch wheels.
tata tigor cabin

Tata Tigor Cabin

Tata Tigor Interior Features

Inside, the cabin comes equipped with the Harman touchscreen infotainment system with 8 speakers; AUX, USB and Bluetooth connectivity. You also get Android smartphone-based navigation on the Tigor along with steering mounted audio controls. The twin pod instrument cluster integrates the speedometer and tachometer, while the MID unit includes a digital clock, dual tripmeters, real-time fuel economy, distance-to-empty, average fuel consumption and much more. Other features include tilt steering, driver side auto down power window with delay function; electrically adjustable ORVMs, day and night Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM) among others.
tata tigor boot

Tata Tigor Boot

Tata Tigor Interior

The cabin of the Tata Tigor mimics that of the Tiago and gets a black finished cabin. The three-spoke electrically assisted steering wheel has been carried over as well, while the seats are upholstered in fabric. The air vents get exterior coloured inserts on the Tigor, while the door handles are finished in gloss black. The boot capacity stands at 419 litres on the subcompact sedan and the boot itself comes without the intrusive brackets, making for better accommodating of luggage.

Tata Tigor Safety Features

Braking power on the Tata Tigor comes from disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear. The model also gets ABS with EBD, 3-point seatbelt as well as dual front airbags. The sedan also comes with central lock and speed sensing auto lock.
