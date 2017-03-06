A transmission option everyone was waiting for, Tata Motors has introduced the Tiago AMT in the country priced at ₹ 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the XZA trim. Only available in a single variant, the Tata Tiago Easy-Shift AMT is available on the petrol version and is essentially the same automated manual unit that is seen on the Zest and Nano models in Tata's line-up. Sales for the Tiago AMT commence across all of the automaker's 597 outlets from today.

Speaking on the new AMT version of the Tiago, Tata Motors - President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Mayank Pareek said, "In line with our commitment of launching products that cater to the need of the ever-evolving customer, we are happy to launch the Tiago AMT today. We are confident that it will further expand the market for us."

The Automated Manual Transmission on the Tiago

The Tata Tiago Easy Shift AMT is equipped with four gear positions - Automatic, Neutral, Reverse and Manual. It also gets two driving modes - Sports and City - like the manual version. The manual version on the AMT allows the driver to shift gears faster. The Tiago AMT also comes with an in-built creep feature, which allows the car to crawl as soon as the foot has been eased off the brake pedal, without having to press the accelerator. The function comes in handy on hill climbs when it starts from an inclined position.



The AMT unit comes paired to the 1.2 litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol motor tuned to produce 84 bhp at 6000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 3500 rpm. Tata has announced no changes to the motor for the AMT unit. The company is yet to announce the launch timeline for the Tiago diesel AMT.

Almost a year since the Tata Tiago officially entered the Indian market, the model has been one of the most significant turnaround products for the company. The model has worked as a catalyist in terms of volumes averaging well over 4000 units every month over the past year. The Tiago has also helped Tata Motors become the fourth largest carmaker in the country.

The Tiago now competes with the Celerio in the AMT space

Speaking further, Pareek said "Since its launch in 2016, the Tiago - our first product to be launched under the Impact design language; stood out as an attractive, innovative and feature loaded car. It is the most awarded car of the year with over 13 awards and counting. Besides, due to the continued good response to the Tiago we are witnessing a month-on-month growth in the immensely competitive hatchback segment. The Tiago has been instrumental in the growth of Tata Motors' brand across the PV market."



The Tata Tiago AMT primarily competes with the Maruti Suzuki Celerio AMT with the latter carrying a cheaper price tag of ₹ 4.51 lakh. In addition, the Tiago AMT also locks horns with the newly launched 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 automatic priced at ₹ 5.99 lakh, Maruti Suzuki Ignis AMT priced at ₹ 5.74 lakh and the Renault Kwid 1.0 AMT priced at ₹ 3.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).