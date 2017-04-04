Tata Nexon Spotted In India Again; Launch Around Diwali 2017

After making its global debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the Tata Nexon subcompact SUV was yet again spotted testing in India. Still disguised in heavy camouflage, the upcoming Tata Nexon now looks almost production ready and is probably in the last phase of testing. The car is expected to go on sale in India around Diwali this year but knowing Tata Motors, we might get a chance to drive the car before its official launch, so wait for that.

Tata Nexon (Osprey) ₹ 7 - 10 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Now, we have already told you everything that we know about the all-new Tata Nexon. This is not the first time that the long-awaited sub-4 metre SUV has been spotted testing in the country and by the looks of it, wouldn't be the last either. In fact, we even saw a completely undisguised test mule last month after its Geneva debut and before that with some heavy camouflage too. The Tata Nexon has come a long way since we first saw that car in its concept model at the 2014 Auto Expo followed by the unveil of a near-production version at the 2016 Auto Expo.

The spied Tata Nexon is almost production ready

The India-bound model will be extensively similar to the car seen at Geneva and that is quite evident from these spy images as well. While only the rear portion of the car is visible here you can still make out those stylish LED taillamps with the 3D element, the floating roof design, roof-mounted spoiler and the bull-bar like element for the rear bumper. This particular model seems to be one of the lower variants as it only gets steel wheels and alloys will be on offer for the higher variants. There also plastic cladding for the wheel arches.

Other features and styling bits include - chrome 'Humanity Line' on the upper grille with projector lamps as well as LED DRLs, LED foglamps, two-tone paint job, roof rails and more. The cabin comes with convenience features like bottle and cup holders, multiple utility spaces, handbag hangers, laptop & iPad trays thus showing that Tata Motors is in with the age. There's also automatic climate control with rear AC vents. Under the hood, the Nexon will receive a 1.5 litre Revotorq diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. An AMT variant might also be on offer.

Image Source: Oncars