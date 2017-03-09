Tata Nexon: 10 Things You Need To Know

The compact SUV segment has seen a massive growth in India and there are quite a few players already. With the Nexon, Tata Motors do not want to stray away from this path and want to fall smack in between all the competition in the segment. The subcompact SUV has just a couple of players as of now but there are a whole bunch of crossovers in this segment and this is probably where the Nexon holds the advantage. We've even provided you with a glimpse of the specifications comparison of the Nexon with its rivals.



The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza already holds the upper hand in this segment and that too with just one engine - the diesel. The company has managed to sell more than 1 lakh cars ever since its launch and the waiting period is still up to 7 months. Tata expects a similar response to the Nexon and considering the path taken by the company, it isn't a far-fetched idea.

The Tata Nexon was showcased at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Tata Nexon (Osprey) ₹ 7 - 10 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The performance of the Tiago as regards sales has been a satisfactory one and it looks like the company is finally getting a hang of things. This is one reason why it launched the AMT version of the Tiago to take on the likes of the Celerio. This is very different strategy that we are witnessing from Tata Motors and this is why there are a lot of hopes pinned on the Nexon. The company recently revealed the car at the Geneva Motor Show along with the Tigor subcompact sedan and the Racemo sports coupe. Here are ten things we know about Tata's upcoming subcompact SUV.