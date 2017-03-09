Tata Nexon: 10 Things You Need To Know

The compact SUV segment has seen a massive growth in India and there are quite a few players already. With the Nexon, Tata Motors do not want to stray away from this path and want to fall smack in between all the competition in the segment. The subcompact SUV has just a couple of players as of now but there are a whole bunch of crossovers in this segment and this is probably where the Nexon holds the advantage. We've even provided you with a glimpse of the specifications comparison of the Nexon with its rivals.
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza already holds the upper hand in this segment and that too with just one engine - the diesel. The company has managed to sell more than 1 lakh cars ever since its launch and the waiting period is still up to 7 months. Tata expects a similar response to the Nexon and considering the path taken by the company, it isn't a far-fetched idea.
The performance of the Tiago as regards sales has been a satisfactory one and it looks like the company is finally getting a hang of things. This is one reason why it launched the AMT version of the Tiago to take on the likes of the Celerio. This is very different strategy that we are witnessing from Tata Motors and this is why there are a lot of hopes pinned on the Nexon. The company recently revealed the car at the Geneva Motor Show along with the Tigor subcompact sedan and the Racemo sports coupe. Here are ten things we know about Tata's upcoming subcompact SUV.
- The Nexon will be Tata Motors' first subcompact SUV in India
- Rivals: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra TUV300
- The Nexon makes use of Tata Motors' IMPACT design language which sees it get a sporty and dynamic design.
- The Nexon sports aerodynamically designed front pillars and a rear spoiler that provides a large windshield area for all-round visibility
- The front fascia boasts of a chrome 'Humanity Line' on the upper grille with projector lamps as well as LED DRLs. The tail lamps too are LED and the floating roof adds to the overall aesthetics of the car.
- Tata has gone for the dual-tone colour scheme as far as the Nexon is concerned and we expect it to come to India too with some customisation options
- The cabin comes with convenience features like bottle and cup holders, multiple utility spaces, handbag hangers, laptop & iPad trays thus showing that Tata Motors is in with the age. There's also automatic climate control with rear AC vents.
- The Nexon will receive a 1.5 litre Revotorq diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. An AMT cannot be ruled out.
- On the safety front, the Tata Nexon is equipped with front dual airbags, ABS with EBD with Corner Stability Control. There's also the ISOFIX at the rear outboard and a rear-view camera interface with an inbuilt touchscreen infotainment system.
- The Nexon will be launched in 2017 somewhere closer to Diwali
Comments (0)