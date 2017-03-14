Tata Motors To Showcase 1000 Bhp Race Truck At T1 Prima Championship

The fourth season of the T1 Prima Truck Racing Championship scheduled on 19th March 2017 will see Tata Motors showcase its all-new and powerful 1000 bhp T1 Prima race truck. The 1000 bhp race truck makes over double the power in comparison to the T1 race trucks that will be competing in the championship this year and is an example for the automaker to showcase the capabilities of its world truck - the Prima series. Tata says that the new 1000 bhp T1 Prima race truck is similar to the race trucks that compete under the FIA in the UK and Europe.
The engine of the all-new 1000 bhp T1 race truck is being developed in collaboration with the US-based Cummins. The new T1 race truck is based on a 12 litre ISGe Cummins engine that has been mounted in the centre of the chassis for equal weight distribution, enhanced fuel delivery and airflow. The diesel motor has been tuned to produce 1000 bhp at 2600 rpm and 3500 Nm of torque between 1600 and 2200 rpm. Power is managed by a 16-speed transmission sourced from ZF, which helps make it the fastest race truck developed by Tata Motors. With all that power, the race truck accelerates from 0-160 kmph in 10 seconds. Several performance parts on the engine have been made of special materials that are meant to withstand high temperature and pressure. Tata says the new T1 race truck will be the most powerful truck built in India by far.
Speaking at the occasion, Tata Motors - Executive Director – Commercial Vehicles, Ravindra Pisharody said, “After having hosted three successive T1 seasons, we at Tata Motors are happy to announce our next big innovation in the form of the 1000 bhp T1 PRIMA race truck. Built with specifications similar to that of trucks that race globally, the vehicle was developed in a record time 12 months – a demonstration of teamwork, speed and capability. With this new track based machine, we are truly ahead of contemporary; we are future ready and through T1 we’ve proved time and again to showcase a distinctive partnership between sporting and technological excellence for the Tata Motors brand.”
The T1 Prima Truck Racing Championship Season 4 will see the championship grow further with Indian as well as European truck drivers in participation. Season 4 will also see accomplished racers from FIA’s European Truck Racing Championship (ETRC) competing in the championship for the very first time. The ETRC will be represented by six racers from the rest of Europe, who will compete in the Pro Class category alongside six British drivers from the British Truck Racing Association (BTRA). The British racers have been a part of the championship since the first season in 2014.
Season 4 will also see T1’s first woman driver Stephanie Halm participate in the race, along with other ETRC legends Spanish Antonio Albacete, three-time ETRC Champion (2005, 2006 and 2010) and Hungarian Nobert Kiss, two-time ETRC Champion (2014 and 2015). Conducted under the aegis of FIA and FMSCI, the T1 Prima Truck Racing Championship will feature six teams competing in the Pro Class category.
