Tata Motors Reduces Up To 1500 Employees As Part Of Restructuring Exercise

|
View More
Tata
Speaking at the event, Butschek said, "The reference on which we started was in the vicinity of 13,000. We do see as far as the white collar population is concerned, an overall reduction in the vicinity of 10-12 per cent." The 10-12 per cent workforce equates to around 1500 people out of the total 13,000. Tata also clarified that only the white collared personnel were affected by the VRS, and the blue collared workers have not been impacted by the exercise.
Tata Motors also revealed that the affected employees were given the option of voluntary retirement, while some retired or resigned. Certain employees were also moved to new roles within the company and the others were transferred to the company's services arm - Global Delivery Centre (GDC), something we told you about earlier this year. The latter works on a contractual basis for the automaker and does not bring the employees on Tata's payroll. The number of employees transferred to GDC wasn't though.
For the fourth quarter of the 2016-17 financial year, Tata Motors reported a lower consolidated net profit of ₹ 4336 crore, downy by 17 per cent as compared to ₹ 5211 crore reported in the previous fiscal. For the year ended March 31, 2017, the Consolidated revenue (net of excise) was ₹ 269,850 crores against ₹ 273,111 crores for the last year. The manufacturer reported a net profit of ₹ 7557 crore, a drop of 35 per cent of the previous year.
Meanwhile, Tata's British brand Jaguar Land Rover reported a 13 per cent increase in sales and 10 per cent hike in revenue. In standalone business, the M&HCV and LCV showed de-growth last year in the commercial vehicle space, while the passengeer vehicle segment was able to show some growth backed by three launches - Tiago, Hexa and Tigor.
Comments (0)