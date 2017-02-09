Tata Motors Christens Its New Subcompact Sedan Tigor

After a long wait, Tata Motors today finally revealed the official name of its soon-to-be-launched subcompact sedan based on the Kite 5 concept, which has been christened 'Tata Tigor'. Built on the carmaker's new IMPACT design language, the upcoming Tata Tigor is the sedan derivative of the company's top-selling hatchback Tata Tiago. The car will be launched in India in March 2017 and will rival the likes of Ford Aspire, Hyundai Xcent, Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire.

Announcing the name Tata Tigor, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "After HEXA, we are speeding towards our next market introduction, the Tata Tigor which opens a new category of style and attitude in this segment. The break-free design dynamics of Tata Tigor makes it India's 1st 'Styleback'. We will announce its commercial launch soon and are excited to see the IMPACT of the 'Styleback' on our customers.

Tata Kite 5 Concept At 2016 Auto Expo

The IMPACT design language has had a considerable effect on the design and styling of the new-gen Tata cars, which is evidently seen from products like the Tiago and Hexa. In fact, owing to the Tata Tigor's unique notchback like design, the carmaker is calling it India's first 'Styleback'. Talking about this new design term the company says, "The Tigor Styleback introduces a radical new silhouette to the segment, which is dominated by boxy cars. The Tigor Styleback will be a game changer in the segment, with an unbeatable combination of style and substance."

The new Tata Tigor will be powered by the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol and the 1.05-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel that does duty on the Tiago hatchback. Power figures are also expected to remain unchanged and transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Considering Tata Motors is gearing up to launch an automatic version of the Tiago mated to an automated manual transmission (AMT) unit, the possibility of Tigor getting an AMT version is also pretty high.