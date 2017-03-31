Tata Motors And Jayem Automotive Announces Joint Venture For Performance Vehicles

Jayem Auto And Tata Motors Announce Joint Venture

With the launch of the Tamo Racemo, Tata Motors has become the first Indian auto maker to seriously consider and address the small and yet important performance car buyers segment that is ever growing in India. That said, there is still a huge potential for a manufacturer like Tata Motors to take some gambles and launch more performance oriented versions of their mass market cars too. And in order to do just that, Tata Motors have officially announced a joint venture with performance car specialists Jayem Automotive from Coimbatore for all future special performance vehicles. The new joint venture is called JT Special Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. and will be a 50:50 partnership between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotive.Incidentally, Jayem Automotive and Tata Motors goes back a long long way with J Anand, founder of Jayem Auto making special one off project cars, R&D prototypes and even custom concept cars for Tata Motors from time to time. Some of the ‘Skunkworks’ cars developed by Tata-Jayem in the past include a Tata Indica Vista with a turbocharged 130 bhp engine, a high powered diesel Vista, some quicker versions of the Safari and Sumo, etc.Announcing this JV, Guenter Butschek, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to partner with Jayem, a brand known for its capabilities in concept creation and prototyping of special performance vehicles. This partnership is a step towards creating long-term relationships as a part of our transformation journey and to bring more exciting performance variants to our product range"Commenting on this partnership, J Anand, Managing Director, Jayem Automotives Pvt Ltd, said, “We are excited about our joint venture with Tata Motors and to be a part of their transformation journey. We aim to bring World Class Performance Products to market in a short time, and to fulfil expectations of passionate customers in the niche segment of sportier cars.”The new and official JV between Tata and Jayem though will now include a more detailed R&D facility, the possibility of a low volume production line and even testing facilities. Tata intends on making more performance oriented versions of a few of their popular cars with Jayem all under one roof and in smaller quantities to attempt to penetrate the performance car buying segments.