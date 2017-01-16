Tata Hexa Vs Toyota Innova Crysta Vs Mahindra XUV500: Specifications Comparison

It's been almost a year since the Tata Hexa was unveiled at the 2016 Auto Expo and now the carmaker is finally ready to launch the long-awaited crossover in India. Slated to be launched on 18th January 2017, the Hexa will be Tata Motors' flagship model in the country and comes with a host of style and comfort features to back that position. While we think Tata has come a long way from the Aria, which the Hexa replaces, it still has to face a tough competition from the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta and the Mahindra XUV500.

We have already driven the car in India and were quite impressed by what the Hexa has to offer. So, is the upcoming Tata Hexa strong enough to rival the Toyota Innova Crysta and the Mahindra XUV500? Well, let's put everything on paper and find out.

Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Tata Hexa Mahindra XUV500 Toyota Innova Crysta TBA ₹ 12.42 Lakh to ₹ 18.53 Lakh ₹ 13.98 Lakh to ₹ 21.19 Lakh

Design and Dimensions:

The Toyota Innova Crysta has gone through a major makeover. The new generation model has come a long way compared to the older Innova MPV taking the brand's premium quotient to the next level. The MPV is built on the carmaker's new design language and has grown in size. Up front, there is a large hexagonal grille with twin chrome slats flanked by long wraparound projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights. The bumper looks well-sculpted and houses the new foglamps. The side profile of the new Innova Crysta looks longer and has the proper MPV-like silhouette. The rear, on the other hand, gets large boomerang-shaped LED taillamps, a roofline spoiler and rear windshield wiper.

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Mahindra XUV500, on the other hand, comes with all the attributes of a proper SUV. The current XUV500 has been in the market for much longer that the new-gen Innova Crysta and the upcoming Tata Hexa and has been one of the most popular models in the country. As Mahindra says the design of the XUV500 is inspired from the Cheetah and it is quite evident in the styling of the current-gen model. Up front, the SUV comes with wide grille with tooth-like chrome slats. The grille is flanked by smoked projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights and a muscular front bumper that resembles the shape of the eye of a Cheetah. The side profile reveals flared wheel arches, ORVMs with integrated turn lights, bold character lines. The XUV500 comes with sporty alloys, vertical LED taillamps and rear windshield wiper.

Mahindra XUV500

Tata Hexa at the same time tries to be a bit of both. It is based on the carmaker's previous seven-seater Aria and the home-grown carmaker has extensively worked upon the design and styling of the car to make it worthy of competing in both in the SUV and the MPV space. Up front, the Hexa comes with Tata's signature honeycomb pattern grille underlined by a U-shaped chrome slat and flanked by sharp wraparound headlamps with projector units. The imposing front bumper is dominated by a massive air dam with bulbar-like cladding that. On either side, the Hexa comes with trapezoidal fog lamps and LED daytime running lights above it. From the sides, the Hexa looks very much similar to the Aria with the exception of underbody cladding, smooth character lines and a floating roof design. The sporty 19-inch alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lamps, dual chrome tipped exhaust, and rear skirts complete its crossover-SUV's design. Tata also offers different customisation options with the Hexa.

Tata Hexa

Dimensions Tata Hexa Mahindra XUV500 Toyota Innova Crysta Length 4788mm 4585mm 4735mm Width 1903mm 1890mm 1830mm Height 1791mm 1785mm 1795mm Wheelbase 2850mm 2700mm 2750mm Ground Clearance 200mm 200mm 167mm

Interior:

The luxurious interior and the well-equipped cabin has been one of the major USPs of the new Innova Crysta. The cabin comes upholstered in comfortable leather and fabric seats with a drive-oriented dashboard. All three rows are well spaced and offer decent leg and head room. The third row can be folded up to create more boot space for the long rides. The Innova Crysta also comes with the option of captain seats for the second row.

Toyota Innova Crysta Cabin

The Mahindra XUV500's cabin at the same time is not as attractive and stylish as the Innova Crysta's. Even the XUV500 comes with both leather and fabric upholstery option based and uses a lot of soft touch plastics. While the dashboard is actually very minimalistic, the design makes it look very busy with those large air vents, and the array of buttons and dials. The third row is not as comfortable as the one in Innova Crysta, but you do get AC vents to make up for the cramped space.

The Tata Hexa, on the other hand, employs an all-black cabin with nice contoured seats draped in premium quality fabric or leather seat covers. The dashboard looks well designed with adequate equipment. There are chrome highlights on the dashboard, and piano black finish around the gear lever. The Hexa also comes in a six-seater option with captain seats for the middle row, similar to the Innova Crysta.

Mahindra XUV500 Cabin

Features and Equipment:

The centre console of the Innova Crysta features a touchscreen infotainment system along with automatic climate controls, leather wrapped multi-function steering wheel, rear auto AC with digital display, 4.2-inch TFT MID unit, Eco and Power mode, illuminated cabin and a whole lot more. Safety features include 7 airbags, ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, VSC and Hill Assist Control. You also get ISOFIX child restraint system, parking sensors, impact sensing door unlock and other passive features.

The minimalistic yet busy dashboard features a touchscreen infotainment system with the AirCon dials below it. Other features offered with the XUV500 include a large panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, puddle lights, Multi-functional steering wheel and Bluetooth, AUX-IN and Telephony among others. Safety features include rear parking camera, Airbags, ABS with EBD and more.

Tata Hexa Cabin

The dashboard of the Tata Hexa features a small touchscreen infotainment system. The whole unit is bordered by a chrome surround while the air-con dials are placed below it. Overall the cabin has a balanced look compared to the Innova Crysta and the XUV500's cabin. The Hexa also comes with features like height adjustable driver's seat, auto climate control, rear AC vents, retractable blinds, Bluetooth, USB, AUX-IN connectivity, and smartphone connectivity along with 10 JBL speakers.

Engine and Transmission:

On the engine front, the Toyota Innova Crysta comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, which include - 2.7-litre petrol motor along with a 2.4-litre and 2.8-litre diesel engines. The petrol engine makes 164bhp and develops a peak torque of 245Nm and comes mated to both a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox. The smaller diesel engine develops 145bhp and 343Nm of peak torque, while the larger 2.8-litre oil burner makes 171bhp and 360Nm. Both the motors get the option of either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Toyota Innova Crysta Comes in Both Petrol and Diesel Engine Options

The Mahindra XUV500, on the other hand, comes powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk engine which punches out 140bhp and develops 330Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 6-speed automatic transmission.

Mahindra XUV500 Comes With A 2.2-Litre mHawk Diesel Engine

The Hexa also gets a 2.2-litre oil burner, the VARICOR 400 diesel engine that makes 156bhp and develops a massive 400Nm of peak torque. With this, the Hexa develops the most amount of torque compared to the other two and is also more powerful that the XUV500. This also puts its right between the two diesel motors of the Innova Crysta. However, it will all depend on how the power is delivered to the wheels and the only way we can find that out when we get them together. As for the transmission, the Hexa is also equipped with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The Tata Hexa Also Comes With a 2.2-Litre Diesel Engine