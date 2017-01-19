Tata Hexa Prices Take On Mahindra XUV500 Variant For Variant

The Tata Hexa has been finally launched in the country with prices starting from ₹ 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Tata Motors' new flagship squarely takes aim at the dominant Mahindra XUV500. While the prices on the Hexa are introductory and quite competitive as well, they match up to the XUV500 almost variant for variant. See for yourself!

The Tata Hexa is being offered in six variants while the Mahindra XUV500 is available in ten. Both crossovers are offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine paired to a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. While the Hexa gets a single 4x4 variant, the XUV has two.

Variant Tata Hexa Mahindra XUV500* Base ₹ 11.99 lakh ₹ 12.46 lakh Mid ₹ 13.85 lakh ₹ 13.88 lakh Top ₹ 16.20 lakh ₹ 16.53 lakh Mid (Automatic) ₹ 15.05 lakh ₹ 14.76 lakh Top (Automatic) ₹ 17.40 lakh ₹ 17.57 lakh Top 4X4 ₹ 17.49 lakh ₹ 17.14 lakh *only comparable variants shown, XUV500 does offer 4 more variants.

The Hexa undercuts the XUV500 by almost Rs 50,000 at the entry end, with the base XE trim priced at ₹ 11.99 lakh. The base versions come with meagre equipmet though and aren't usually sold in high numbers anyway. The mid-variant Hexa XM is priced at ₹ 13.85 lakh and closely matches the XUV500 W6 variant that is priced at ₹ 13.88 lakh. Meanwhile, the range-topping manual Hexa XT is priced at ₹ 16.20 lakh as compared to the XUV500 W10 that is priced marginally higher at ₹ 16.53 lakh.

Coming to the automatic variants, the mid-level Tata Hexa XMA (Automatic) is priced at ₹ 15.05 lakh, while the Mahindra XUV500 W6 FWD (Automatic) is cheaper at ₹ 14.76 lakh. The Hexa XTA, on the other hand, comes with an asking price of ₹ 17.40 lakh, which makes it cheaper than the XUV500 W10 AT that is priced at ₹ 17.57 lakh. Lastly, the Hexa commands a premium on the 4x4 XT variant that is priced at ₹ 17.49 lakh, while the XUV500 W10 AWD is slightly cheaper priced at ₹ 17.14 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Mahindra also offers more automatic options with an FWD automatic too in W6, W8 and W10 trims.

The pricing is certainly close on both models and Tata is looking to invade into the XUV's market share with the Hexa. That said, Tata says these prices are introductory, and there could be realignment in a few months' time. The Hexa offers some novelty with its terrain response or Super Drive modes as it calls it. However, the Super Drive mode is available only on the manual trims with four modes - Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road - and is completely missed on the automatic trims. You do get the Race mode on the auto versions instead, but it would've been nice to have the Super Drive mode too. We also think that Tata should have introduced All Wheel Drive (AWD) with the automatic gearbox option. With deliveries set to kick off, it will be interesting to see how the XUV500 and Hexa stack up against each other.