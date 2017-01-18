Tata Hexa Price Expectation In India

The Tata Hexa is all set to be launched and we believe it is going to be the flagship product from Tata Motors. Here is our expectation from Tata with regards to the prices of the Hexa car and we will update you with the revealed prices from the Hexa SUV launch soon. We have already driven it earlier in 2016 as well. We have seen the SUV inside out and it is impressive. The Tata Hexa SUV will be going up against the Mahindra XUV500 and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Tata Hexa ₹ 12 - 17 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Watch Tata Hexa Review Here

The Tata Hexa website lists out six variants of the SUV, starting from the base variant, XE followed by XM, XT, XMA, XTA and the XT 4x4. Click here to know what are the top 10 things to look out for in the Tata Hexa.

The XE and the XM will be available only in 7-seater variants while the XT variant and its derivatives will have a choice between 6 seats or 7 seats. All the models will have the same 2.2-litre VARICOR diesel engine but the one on XE produces 148bhp and 320Nm (VARICOR 320) of torque and mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The other higher trims will get a slightly more powerful engine that produces 154bhp and 400Nm (VARICOR 400) of torque and can be specified with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The XT trim can also be specified with an AWD system as well.

(The Tata Hexa has off-road credentials too)

We believe that the prices of the Hexa will start from ₹ 12 lakh for the XE trim and go on to ₹ 17 lakh for the fully loaded and 4x4 equipped XT variant. Click here to read our story on a complete breakdown of the features and specifications for the Tata Hexa.

Just to give you an indication of the prices, here are the alleged leaked on-road prices for Coimbatore.