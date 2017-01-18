Tata Motors has finally launched its first new product in 2017 with the Hexa SUV. The Hexa has been in the works for quite some time now and we believe that it is the new flagship model from Tata Motors and has all the potential to set the cash registers ringing for Tata in India. The Tata Hexa will be going up against the Toyota Innova Crysta and the Mahindra XUV500. Here are the top 10 things to know about the Tata Hexa SUV.

(Tata Hexa launched at starting price of ₹ 11.99 lakh)

Variant-wise price list for Tata Hexa

Tata Hexa Variants Ex-showroom Prices, Delhi XE ₹ 11.99 lakh XM ₹ 13.85 lakh XT ₹ 16.20 lakh XMA (Automatic) ₹ 15.05 lakh XTA (Automatic) ₹ 17.40 lakh XT (4x4) ₹ 17.49 lakh

Tata began accepting bookings for the Hexa about a couple of month ago and has already started sending Hexa models to dealerships across the country. In a bid to engage customers before the Hexa launch, Tata had organised 'Hexa drive experiences' in a few cities to showcase the abilities of the Hexa off the road and on it.

The Hexa has been on Tata's drawing board for a long time and the company has given it a whole lot of features and kept the SUV's overall looks butch, which is the USP of the Hexa as well. The Tata Hexa gets a 2.2-litre VARICOR diesel engine in two states of tune. The VARICOR 320 produces 148bhp and 320Nm and the VARICOR 400 churns out 154bhp and 400Nm. One can also opt for an automatic unit along with a 6-speed manual unit on all trims except the base XE variant.

Tata Hexa Engines VARICOR 320 VARICOR 400 Displacement 2,179cc 2,179cc Max Power 148bhp@4,000rpm 154bhp@4,000rpm Max Torque 320Nm@1,700-2,700rpm 400Nm@1,700-2,700rpm Transmission 5-speed Manual 6-speed Manual/Automatic

(The Tata Hexa will go up against the Toyota Innova Crysta and the Mahindra XUV500)

Our first drive experience with the Tata Hexa SUV revealed that the car is spacious all around, with ample room for the second and third row passengers. Also, Tata has set a new benchmark with the fit and finish of the Hexa car. Our first drive also revealed that the automatic transmission on the Hexa is much more fun and the shifts are smoother as well. The 6-speed torque converted unit comes only with a RWD and has a 'Sport' mode which makes for aggressive upshifts and quicker downshifts as well.

Dimensions of the Tata Hexa

Dimensions Tata Hexa Length 4,788mm Width 1,903mm Height 1,791mm Wheelbase 2,850mm Ground Clearance 200mm Kerb Weight 2,280kg Fuel Tank Capacity 60 litres

As far as safety is concerned, the Hexa gets dual airbags and ABS as standard across all variants. In the XT trims, one also gets side and curtain airbags for a total of 6 airbags. ESP and traction control are available on the XT and the XT 4x4 trims only. There is hill descent control and hill hold assist on select variants as well. Click here to gets a complete breakdown of the variants and the features of the Tata Hexa.

The Hexa gets a ConnectNext infotainment system from Harman which is smartphone compatible and has the regular AUX-in, USB, Bluetooth connectivity. The XT, XTA and the XT 4x4 variants get cruise control as well. Tata will also be offering ambient mood lighting on all the variants of the Hexa except the base variant. The Tata Hexa will be available in 5 colours which are the Arizona Blue, Tungsten Silver, Pearl White, Sky Grey and Platinum Silver.

The Hexa is a well thought out product and has the potential to be the game changer for Tata. Deliveries will commence towards the end of the month.