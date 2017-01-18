Tata Hexa Launch: Live Updates

09:59 AM As Tata Motors gears up to announce prices of the Hexa later today, we are of the belief that the SUV's price are likely to start in the vicinity of Rs. 12 lakh 09:43 AM Hexa is endowed with what Tata refers to as the 'Impact' design language. Based on the same platform as the Aria's, the Hexa was designed by the carmaker's design studios in India, Italy, and the UK.

The Tata Hexa will derive power from the Safari Storme's 2.2-litre VARICOR engine and will be offered across a total of six variants. Available in 6- and 7-seater formats, it will receive a choice between five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and a six-speed automatic depending on the variant selected.

Speaking of design, the Hexa comes receives Tata's signature honeycomb grille underscored by a U-shaped chrome slat, wrap-around headlamps with projector units, trapezoidal fog lamps and LED daytime running lights. While its profile is reminiscent of the Aria, it gets distinguishing a handful of features such as underbody cladding, smooth character lines and a floating roof design. Then there's also the 19-inch alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lamps, dual chrome tipped exhaust, and rear skirts that round off the SUV's design.

In an endeavour to cater to a larger audience, the company will also offer a myriad of customisation options on the Hexa. And as far as the Tata Hexa rivals go, the SUV will primarily face competition from the Toyota Innova Crysta and Mahindra XUV500. Read our specifications comparison of the three cars to see how the latest Tata car fares against its competition.