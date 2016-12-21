Tata Hexa: Launch Date, Features, Variants, Specification, And Other Details

Home-grown auto major Tata Motors is all set to launch its new premium crossover - Tata Hexa early next year. Slated for 18th January 2017 launch the car will be targeted against the Toyota Innova Crysta and Mahindra XUV500. Tata Motors has been very forward about the car's design and styling, so you already know what the all-new Tata Hexa looks like and we have already shared our first impressions of the crossover, taking about our driving experience and feature offerings of the Hexa. So here's all the other things that need to know about the soon-to-be-launched Tata Hexa.

The Tata Hexa will replace the carmaker's previous premium 7-seater - the Aria,in the Indian car market. The Hexa will be the carmaker's flagship model in the country and apart from the price, we now know almost everything about the Hexa. In terms of design and styling, the Tata Hexa is much more than just a new crossover in the market. It is an effective replacement to the underwhelming Aria. The styling is beefier, modern and upmarket with an abundance of chrome and gloss thrown in. In addition to that the Hexa offers a host of exterior features like - projector headlamps, LED DRLs, accentuated wheel arches with black body cladding, 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED tail lamps and dual exhausts.

Tata Motors will be offering a total of six variants and nine different iterations on the premium crossover and it will come with the option of both 6-seater and 7-seater cabin layout. The variant list includes - XE, XM, XT, XMA, XTA, and XT 4x4, out of which, the 6-seater configuration as an option will be available only on the XT, XTA and XT 4x4. The remaining trims will be offered in the 7-seater configuration as standard.

The cabin offers a sporty feel with an all-black treatment that is further accentuated by the use of a good amount of soft touch materials to give it an upmarket feel. The three-spoke steering wheel that is seen on latest Tata cars, makes an appearance here as well along with a host of features. The new crossover comes with several comfort features like high-quality contoured leather seats (height adjustable for the driver), high head room and leg room for passengers, and auto climate control among others. There car also gets a lot of gizmos on board including, touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB, AUX-IN and smartphone connectivity, 10 JBL speakers, and more.

Under the hood the new Tata Hexa draws power from the 2.2-litre diesel engine that is available in two trims - Varicor 320 and Varicor 400. The former develops 148bhp and 320Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to only a 5-speed manual gearbox sending power to the rear wheels and is offered only with base XE variant .

On the other hand, the more powerful Varicor 400 engine makes 154bhp and develops 400Nm of peak torque and does duty on all the higher models. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic unit. Furthermore, Tata Motors will be offering 4x4 or as the company calls it 'Super Drive Mode,' which will only come with the XT trim, while the lower variants will send power only to the rear wheels. The 4x4 trim also gets a Terrain Management System.

