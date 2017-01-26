Tata Hexa: Interior Explained

The Tata Hexa was launched amidst much fanfare at a starting price of ₹ 11.99 lakh a little more than a week ago. Tata surely did create ripples with the pricing of the Hexa and as we found out on our first drive, it is possibly the best ever product from the stables of Tata Motors. The Tata Hexa is based on the Aria and is powered by a 2.2-litre VARICOR diesel engine which it borrows from the Safari Storme. The engine comes in two states of tune and can be specified with a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic unit.

Through this article, we try to give you a lowdown on the interior of the Tata Hexa along with its features, upholstery and so on. Beginning with the upholstery, the Hexa gets a premium looking all-black colour theme inside. The top of the line variants get leather seats and leather inserts on the dashboard and the door panels. The seats ensconce the passengers in utmost comfort with the soft grain leather covers. The Tata Hexa can be bought with either a 6-seat or a 7-seat configuration. The passengers in the middle seat have decent enough space all around and the passengers in the third row also have more than enough space. Here are 10 things that you should know about the Tata Hexa.

The dashboard looks really premium with the quality of materials being excellent and the overall look is really modern and uplifting. There are chrome/brushed Aluminium accents thrown all over the fascia with the party piece being the ConnectNext touchscreen infotainment unit. Although, it is not offered with either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, it does get smartphone connectivity through an app. The top variants get JBL speakers whose sound reproduction is excellent. There is navigation, Bluetooth, USB, Aux-in as far as connectivity options are concerned. Also, one can choose from 8 colours for ambient lighting, which surely perks up the in-car environment. The steering wheel also gets controls for audio, telephony and cruise control, making life easier on the move. It is also adjustable for reach and rake.

The passengers at the rear get AC vents in the centre and on the B-pillars. There are charging points all over which will ensure that your mobile phones never run out of juice. There a number of cubby-holes and storage spaces that could be used to store knickknacks.

Rounding it up, we firmly believe that the Tata Hexa has the best interior among all the Tata cars which are on sale. The Hexa is fine product and could do really well for Tata considering that there is a decent demand for SUVs in our country. It also undercuts the prices of the Mahindra XUV500. Moreover, should you want to put a personal touch on your Hexa, Tata is offering three special customisation kits as well, which come with a list of additional features and cosmetic upgrades.