Tata Hexa Clocks 1498 Units In First Month Of Launch

Completing its first month of sales, the Tata Hexa has clocked 1498 units in January 2017. Tata Motors' new flagship has been one of the highly awaited launches this year and was finally introduced officially on 17th January with prices starting at ₹ 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). A crossover is a major departure from the Aria, the model it replaces and competes with the Mahindra XUV500 and Toyota Innova Crysta in the segment.



The initial sales figure come from the 6000 pre-bookings that the Tata Hexa received with over 60 per cent bookings made for the automatic variant. The initial numbers while appreciable, are not overwhelming and one the reasons for the same could be the demonetisation drive that affected the country in the past couple of months. In comparison, the XUV500 has been a better-received product last month with 2144 units moved out, while Toyota sold a whopping 5013 units of the Innova Crysta during the same period. Clearly, the Hexa has a lot of catching up to do, more so with the XUV500, with both models priced almost identically.

That said, numbers for the Tata Hexa are expected to steadily rise over the next couple of months, as it did for the Tata Tiago. The Hexa is the second product from Tata Motors' stable to be derived from the automaker's new Impact Design philosophy, after the Tiago. The crossover is miles ahead of the Aria and incorporates a plethora of features, including the segment first terrain management system.

With respect to power, the Tata Hexa uses a 2.2 litre diesel engine that is available in two states of tune - 148 bhp on the base trim and 154 bhp on all other variants. While the base trim gets a 5-speed manual transmission, the top models get a 6-speed manual along with an automatic option. The Hexa also comes with dual airbags and ABS as standard across all variants.

Tata Motors has managed to create the initial buzz surrounding the Hexa with its several marketing initiatives. The carmaker organised experiential drives across different cities to acquaint the crossover with prospective owners. As the market is stabilising from remonetisation, volumes for the Hexa are also expected to grow and the coming months will serve as a litmus test for the crossover's success.