Tata Hexa Accessories Brochure Leaked; To Come With 3 Customisation Kits

Recently leaked images of what appears to the accessories brochure of the upcoming Tata Hexa reveal that the premium crossover will come in three customisable kits. Badged as Tuff Kit, Expedition Kit, and Laux Kit, these customisation packages will be offered in addition to various other standalone accessories and different price tag.

The first customisation package - Tuff Kit comes offers a host of features like - a new body kit, a roof box, side sill skirts, rear skirts, Heads Up Display with TPMS, wireless charging with support tray, and 3D modular mats among other smaller bits. Based on the price tags given in the accessories brochure, the total cost of the Tuff Kit is expected to be around ₹ 1.3 lakh above the asking price of the Tata Hexa.

The second customisation package is called the Expedition Kit and is designed for those who prefer outdoor activities and regularly travel long distance. The Tata Hexa with the Expedition Kit comes with accessories and features like - roof mounted platform for luggage, puddle lights, and large waterproof luggage bag and even a shovel in case you the need arise. In fact, there is also a foldable, roof mounted canopy in case you need some shelter in the middle of nowhere. The Expedition will cost you a little over ₹ 50,000 over the price of the vehicle.

Finally, there is the Laux Kit, a special package designed for those looking a premium upgrade. With the Laux Kit, the Tata Hexa features a host of exterior additions like - a show grille garnish, headlamp garnish and new ORVM covers. The rear also comes with chrome garnish taillamp cluster, tailgate, and body side moulding along with chromed door handles, puddle lights and an illuminated front logo.

The cabin also comes with a number of features like - wireless charger, anti-skid mats and carpets along with a chiller and warmer. The Laux Kit will cost you almost ₹ 35,000 above the asking price of the car.

Other add-on features the customers can choose from include - first-in-class wireless charger, tailgate mounted bicycle carrier, four different leather seat covers, 16-inch alloy wheels, side steps, and three different Hexa themed watches - Dynamic, Comfort and Rough Road.

The Tata Hexa has been a long-awaited premium crossover from the home-grown automaker. Slated to go on sale in India on 18th January 2017, the premium crossover first revealed itself in India at the 2016 Auto Expo. We have already told you everything there is to know about the all-new Tata Hexa and also about how the crossover drives in our review. The Hexa is a very important product for Tata Motors as its will the rivalling the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta and the Mahindra XUV500, the current respective leaders from the MPV and SUV segment. Prices though are yet to be revealed and we expect the same to start around ₹ 12 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variants.