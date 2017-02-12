Tata Communications Is The New Video Distribution Partner For MotoGP

Dorna Sports is the company which organises the FIM MotoGP World Championship and the Superbike World Championship (WSBK). It recently announced that it has selected Tata Communications as the exclusive video partner for both these motorcycle racing championships. Tata Communications will be distributing the live videos to over 80 media partners in five continents and generate a reach of over 200 million households with the help of its fibre and satellite network.

"This partnership with Tata Communications represents a new, exciting step in how we manage the distribution of each race to our broadcast partners worldwide. This, coupled with Tata Communications' experience in the high-pressure world of motorsports, will strengthen our ability to give MotoGP and WorldSBK fans the high-quality, exhilarating viewing experiences they crave," said Manel Arroyo, Managing Director, Media and Communications Area at Dorna.

(Dorna has announced that it will partner with Tata Communications for exclusive video distribution)

Dorna and Tata Communications will also collaborate on new projects and innovations such as low-latency ultra-high definition (UHD), live over-the-top (OTT) video feeds, 360 degree view and high dynamic range (HDR) imaging as well. In order to provide a seamless viewing experience, Tata Communications will be connecting each of the 18 locations where MotoGP races will be held, through its global superfast network and will double the network capacity which is currently available to Dorna. Also, it will allow Dorna to handle the broadcast from a newly-built media hub in Barcelona, Spain. A large part of Tata Communications services are underpinned by what is perhaps world's largest sub-sea fibre cable network.

( Tata will try and reach over 200 Million households in five continents)

Brian Morris, Vice President and General Manager, Global Media and Entertainment Services, Tata Communications said, "There is a huge opportunity for sports to bring fans closer to the action through technologies such as UHD and live OTT video. Yet, all these innovations rely on global superfast connectivity over fibre. We look forward to working with Dorna to bring the excitement of each race of the 2017 season to people around the world, and exploring together new services to quench fans' thirst for more immersive racing experiences in the future."