Tamo Racemo: Everything You Need To Know

It was at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show Tata Motors pulled the wraps off its all-new sports car - the Tamo Racemo. The car has been developed and will be manufactured by the Indian automaker's new sub-brand - Tamo. The upcoming Racemo sports coupe is expected to be launched in the country in early 2018. By introducing the Tamo Racemo, Tata has taken the game to the next level. In fact, Tata is not the only Indian carmaker to enter this new territory, as Maruti Suzuki is also working on a new convertible sports car to take on the Racemo. While with have shared a lot of details about the Tamo Racemo, here are 7 key things that you need to know about the car.

The Tamo Racemo is a 2-seater sports car that sits under 4 metres in length (3835 mm) and sports a rear-mounted mid-engine. It is built on a patented multi-material sandwich structure which is being called as 'MOFlex' by Tata. The structure consists of two composite skins with foam filling injected in-between to form an incredibly stiff and light panel and the one big advantage of that is it gives great freedom with the design and is extremely cost-effective for low volumes, says the company. The Racemo is powered by the 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron aluminium engine and surprisingly has a 6-Speed AMT with paddle shift. Power output is 186 bhp and it has 210 Nm of peak torque. Tata says the Racemo will do 0-100 kmph in less than 6 seconds. The Tamo Racemo gets a 186 bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron aluminium engine The Racemo has been designed at the Tata Motors' Design Studio in Turin, Italy. The face of the car and certain design aspects will reveal some elements like the 'Humanity Line', and 'Diamond DLO' that we have seen on recent cars from the Tata stable. The design itself is so unlike any other Tata Motors car thanks to the fussy interplay of multiple surfaces and extreme shapes that are sure to make some heads turn and some jaws drop. You don't believe? Check out our gallery. The cabin has also been designed in accordance with the Racemo's sports car character. So, you get the large displays behind the steering wheels, a clean and uncluttered dashboard, flat-bottom steering wheel with controls. The interiors are majorly black with flashy red panels, inserts and switches along with a dual tone white and black dashboard with the lettering '001' inscribed on it. Similar numbering has been added to the side panels of the centre console to bring out the sporty essence. The Tamo Racemo+ is a more track-focused machine Tata has introduced two iterations of the Tamo Racemo - the standard Racemo and the sporty track-oriented Racemo+. The latter comes with enhanced looks, aggressive styling and sporty body kits among other design elements carried over from the regular Racemo street car. In fact, even the cabin of the Racemo+ has been designed like a true track-oriented interior with race steering, seats and controls. Thanks to the company's recent partnership with Microsoft, the Racemo will be much more superior to the existing Tata cars, technologically. The driver will be able to interact with these tech bits via three displays mounted ahead of the steering. Some of the expected features include advanced navigation, predictive maintenance, remote monitoring and over-the-air updates using Microsoft cloud-based technologies. Apart from the street car and track car, TAMO will also introduce a virtual version that's being introduced in Microsoft's Forza Horizon 3 game - the first Indian car on the Forza gaming platform, and a digital reality experiential plan to introduce the car to non-owners.

Watch our video of the TAMO Racemo:

The upcoming Tamo Racemo price is expected to be revealed at the 2018 Auto Expo and we think it will be somewhere under the ₹ 25 lakh mark.