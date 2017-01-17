Swedish DJ, Axwell, Cranks Up The Volume At Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launch

Maruti Suzuki knows how to launch its cars with fanfare and gusto. The company recently launched its much talked about premium hatchback, the Ignis and it was none other than Axel Hedfors or better known as Axwell, the world renowned EDM (Electronic Dance Music) DJ performed at the launch of the Ignis, at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi. Axwell is also a member of 'Swedish House Mafia', an electro music group which had earlier performed in India as well.

It was Nikhil Chinappa, who had put out a tweet saying that he will be performing at the Ignis 'Electronation' along with none other than Axwell along with DJ Dannic and Nawed Khan.

So why Axwell? There are a multitude of artists and musicians out there. We believe Maruti Suzuki India wanted to underline the fact that the target audience for the Ignis are the 'millennials'. The Ignis is a fresh, young-looking car that exudes energy, vibrancy and Maruti Suzuki is very clear where they want to go with the Ignis. Hence, the company called upon Axwell, a 4-time Grammy award nominee and a sweetheart of the youth, whose music transcends boundaries and is loved world over. It was a perfect match. Plus, when you combine Axwell and Maruti Suzuki, the collaboration is sure to make a lot of noise and reach out to a huge number of people, millennials or otherwise. The concert was free and hence, the turnout was great too with over 5,000 people in attendance. So, without doubt, the Ignis Electronation concert was a smashing success and needless to say, the event goers were delighted. And as far as Maruti Suzuki Ignis is concerned, we don't see why it is not going to be a best-seller.