Suzuki Offers Low Interest Finance Schemes On Its Superbike Range

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced attractive finance schemes for its range of large capacity motorcycles in the country. Customers interested in the Suzuki GSX-S1000, GSX-S1000F, V-Strom 1000 and Intruder M1800R can avail a low-interest rate of 4.26 per cent on the bikes; whereas the iconic Suzuki Hayabusa is available at an attractive interest rate of 10.5 per cent, the company said in a statement. In case you were planning to get a Suzuki superbike home, this would be the right time.

Suzuki is also offering 100 per cent finance to certain customers on its big bikes. The Japanese bike maker also stated that the lucrative finance offers are available only for a limited time and can be availed at any of its 12 big bike dealerships across the country.

The special interest rate applies to only the CBU motorcycles from Suzuki. The Hayabusa, on the other hand, is locally assembled at the manufacturer's facility in Gurugram, Haryana and hence, attracts a higher interest rate. Suzuki also clarified that the scheme applies to the 2017 model year bikes as well and is not a stock clearance offer.

The premium motorcycle market has been growing exponentially in recent years and a lot of it has been possible thanks to easy finance schemes. With banks coming forward to fund superbike purchases, these dreams on two wheels now seem a lot more affordable.

Apart from Suzuki, Triumph Motorcycle India too is offering special offers on its range. The company recently rolled out a host of offers as part of its three-year celebration carnival, in addition to offering free accessories or riding gear on select models. The British bike maker has tied up with HDFC Bank for easy finance schemes on its line-up, while you also get 100 per cent finance on the entry-level Bonneville range.

Meanwhile, Ducati has tied up with YES Bank for attractive finance options and easy monthly instalments (EMIs) on its motorcycle line-up. Ducati customers can also avail a limited-offer special-scheme where they can get up to three EMIs waved off from their payments. Other manufacturers including Harley-Davidson, Honda, Kawasaki have tied up with different financial institutions for lucrative offers. Dealers too will work out financing for you separately with local banks, if required. Interest rates, in most cases, varies from 10.5-12.5 per cent.