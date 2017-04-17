Suzuki Motorcycle India Rolls Out 3 Millionth Vehicle At Gurugram Plant

Suzuki Motorcycle India has added a new milestone with the production of the third millionth vehicle at its Gurugram facility. The company rolled out the 3 millionth vehicle on 17th April and has attributed the achievement to the success of the Gixxer and Access 125 models in its line-up. Both vehicles managed to bring new found success to the Japanese brand in the country.

The Suzuki Gixxer turned out to be a game changing offering in the 150 cc segment

Speaking about the milestone, Suzuki India - Managing Director, Satoshi Uchida said "We are delighted to have achieved this remarkable feat which stands as a testament to the continued customer confidence and support and dedication of our employees, dealers and suppliers. Our vehicles have gained immense popularity by fulfilling our commitment to quality across markets. We have witnessed a rapid growth since the past few years and we are confident about further reinforcing our position in the market."

The Suzuki Access 125 is the company bestselling model

Despite a slew of products, Suzuki was yet to achieve success in the mass market segment. However, the launch of the Gixxer in 2014 and the full-faired Gixxer SF in 2015, managed to carve out a new roadmap for the bike maker. The young and muscular styling, impressive power delivery, refined motor and agile handling appealed to the younger demographic. Moreover, the full-faired Gixxer SF with its GSX-inspired styling has appealed to many.

Between February 2016 and February 2017, Suzuki sold 65,206 units of the motorcycle averaging over 4000 units every month. In contrast, the Suzuki Access 125 is the company's bestselling offering and has consistently sold over 20,000 units since the facelifted version was launched in September last year.

The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the top selling superbikes in India

Interestingly, the Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the country's most popular superbikes and the locally assembled model consistently retails two digit numbers every month.

The success of the Gixxer and Access 125 also prompted Suzuki India to expand its dealer network in the country. The company also exports its vehicles to several markets overseas. Suzuki's Gurugram facility currently has a manufacturing capacity of 5,40,000 units per year and aims to further increase its production volumes, it said in a statement.