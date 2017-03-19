Suzuki Launches BS-IV Compliant Let's Scooter, Hayate EP Bike

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has launched Bharat Stage IV compliant scooter Let's and the Hayate EP motorcycle. With these two models, Suzuki India's entire range of two wheelers has now become BS-IV compliant. Suzuki had earlier updated its two popular two wheelers - the new Access 125 scooter and the Gixxer series of motorcycles in accordance with BS-IV compliance deadline set by the government, which expires on 31st March 2017.

The Let's is being offered at ₹ 42,272 (ex-showroom) and the Hayate EP is priced at ₹ 52,754 (ex-showroom Delhi). Both the Let's and Hayate EP now come with more environmentally friendly engines and auto headlamp on feature, which is also a mandatory safety feature listed out by the government for all two wheelers.

Suzuki Let's

"We are pleased to announce that all our products across segments are now updated and come only with BS-IV compliant engines. The new Let's is testimony to our endeavours in bringing to India the most eco-friendly riding solutions in line with the government regulations. We are confident that our products will retain a strong foothold in their respective segments," said Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL.

In recent months, Suzuki India has attracted considerable consumer interest, particularly in its bestselling 155 cc motorcycle series under the Gixxer name, as well as the new Access 125, Suzuki's 125 cc automatic scooter, which has seen encouraging sales numbers in recent months.

In February 2017, Suzuki posted an impressive 44.5 per cent domestic sales growth over the corresponding period last year. In all, Suzuki India sold 40,175 units in February 2017, including domestic and export markets. Overall, Suzuki India sold over three lakh scooters and motorcycles in the period from April 2016 to February 2017. Scooter sales in this same period grew by 22 per cent over the corresponding period a year ago.