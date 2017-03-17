Suzuki GSX-R750 To Be Relaunched

The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer is all set to introduce an all-new Suzuki GSX-R750, possibly as a late 2018 or 2019 model, according to reports. Currently, the middleweight sportbike class is going through a crisis of sorts globally with very few takers - Honda has already dropped the CBR600RR in Europe and Kawasaki is expected to follow the same route and discontinue the Kawasaki ZX-6R. But Suzuki is set to retain the GSX-R750, one of the most defining modern superbikes since its launch first in 1985.

The last upgrade to the GSX-R750 was in 2011, and while Suzuki is expected to retain the same engine as the current model, there will be a few upgrades to the tuning and chassis. There are, of course, some modern additions - including suspension, the latest electronic rider aids, and styling, which is more in line with the current GSX-R1000. Suzuki still sells the GSX-R750 and GSX-650 in Europe in small numbers, but both these bikes are way past their shelf life with Euro 4 emission and safety regulations kicking in.

The GSX-R750 and 600 were last upgraded in 2011 and don't comply with the new regulations. Suzuki relies on 'derogation' allowances, which allows the company to sell small numbers for up to two years. By the end of this year, Suzuki is expected to sell out all existing bikes in dealerships or re-register and sell any remaining bikes as used bikes. The iconic GSX-R750 has considerable fan following across the world, and still sells respectably well.

The Suzuki GSX-R750 can be called the first affordable, modern race-replica suitable for road use. The bike received its first major revision in 1988, with new chassis design, engine revisions and new bodywork. The current model is the longest ever produced GSX-R750 without any major changes. The 749 cc in-line four engine produces 128 bhp of power at 12,600 rpm and 76 Nm of torque at 11,100 rpm.

It's not clear yet whether Suzuki will be launching the GSX-R750 in India, mostly because the Indian superbike crowd leans heavily towards the litre-class models, more than the middleweights. If at all the bike is launched, the Suzuki GSX-R750 will compete against the likes of the Ducati 959 Panigale and the MV Agusta F3 800. But that's sometime away anyway, and things will only get interesting in India if there's competitive pricing, and for that Suzuki India will have to look at ways to bring it in as CKDs and assemble here.



Source: Australia Motorcycle News