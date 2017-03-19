Suzuki Celebrates Gixxer Day To Introduce BS-IV Compliant 2017 Gixxer Range

Finishing an ecstatic day on a high, Suzuki Motorcycle India officially introduced the 2017 Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF motorcycles with prices starting at ₹ 87,117 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The bikes were unveiled at the Gixxer Day in Mumbai, which not only saw the complete Suzuki line-up on display but also a gathering of Gixxer owners and a special performance from two-time European stunt champion Aras Gibieza. That said, Suzuki has already announced the prices of the bikes a few days ago and took the opportunity of today's event for the public debut of the BS-IV Suzuki Gixxer line-up.

2017 Suzuki Gixxer SF

The 2017 Suzuki edition Gixxers have been upgraded to BSIV compliant engines along with Auto Headlamp On (AHO) feature. The bikes also feature new graphics and paint options. The naked now gets sporty graphics across the fuel tank along with a much larger Gixxer decal for a fresh look. As for the Gixxer SF, the Suzuki branding across the tank and fairing, which was only offered with the Triton Blue paint scheme, is now available in all colours. Beyond this, the Gixxer models remain the same and continue to draw power from the same 155 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 14.2 bhp and peak torque of 14 Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox as standard. The Gixxer SF also comes with fuel injection that was introduced at the Auto Expo last year.

2017 Suzuki Gixxer

The Suzuki Gixxer has been a very important product for the Japanese manufacturer in India. Launched in 2014, the Gixxer had a major hand in helping Suzuki achieve the position the company currently holds in India. Suzuki has been regularly updating the Gixxer and Gixxer SF models with new features, special edition models and now with the introduction of the BSIV compliant engine and auto headlamp on (AHO) function, the company has kicked things a notch higher. In fact, the company's entire model range is now BS-IV compliant.

Aras Gibieza Performed Stunts on a Suzuki GSX-S1000

As for the Gixxer Day in Mumbai, it was Aras Gibieza's performance that really put made the crowds enthral. The Lithuanian stunt rider was in India, especially for the Gixxer day celebrations and put up a fantastic show with stunts like wheelies, burnouts, stoppies to name a few on the GSX-S1000. Aras also told carandbike.com that apart from the clutch lever and handlebar that was changed to his specifications, the 1000 cc GSX did not receive any changes for the stunt show.

The Suzuki GSX-S1000 Received No Mechanical Changes

Talking about the new Gixxer line-up and more, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, "At Suzuki Motorcycle India, we constantly strive to offer new products and technologies to the Indian market. The Gixxer has been our flagship motorcycle, which has been well appreciated by our customers and has developed a loyal customer base over the years. We have today showcased the new exciting 2017 Gixxer series and to commemorate the launch, we are celebrating Gixxer Day with all our customers and bike enthusiasts who have been an integral part of this journey. Through this, Suzuki wishes to cater to the appetite of Gixxer customers for more intense engagement with the brand. We have also incorporated Mega Service Camp to reach out to our customers and provide them an unmatched post-purchase experience."

The 2017 Suzuki Gixxer streetfighter has been priced at ₹ 87,117 for the rear drum brake variant and ₹ 90,509 for the rear disc brake variant. On the other hand, the full-faired Gixxer SF and Gixxer SF FI with fuel infection have been priced at ₹ 96,082 and ₹ 1 lakh respectively (All on-road, Delhi).