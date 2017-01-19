Subhas Chandra Bose's Restored Car Unveiled By President Pranab Mukherjee

In an important landmark for classic Indian automotive history, a car used Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has been restored to originality and was unveiled to the public by President Pranab Mukherjee. The car in question is a Wanderer W24 Sedan and was famously used by Subhas Chandra Bose to escape from the British imposed house arrest in 1941. The car is said to be the one that he was driven in from his house in Elgin Road in Kolkata (then Calcutta) to the Gomoh railway station (currently in Jharkhand) to catch a train to Delhi.

The Wanderer W24 was unveiled on the day that marks the 76th anniversary of the escape and the 60th anniversary of the Netaji Research Bureau in Kolkata. The Wanderer W24 was restored with help from an Audi dealership in Kolkata.

Wanderer, originally an independent (and now defunct brand) was a part of the Auto Union group in Germany. The Auto Union group also included automakers like Horch, DKW and Audi itself. Although the Audi brand was used on some cars before the Second World War, all Auto Union carmakers used their own individual brand names until they were all merged into the Audi brand post the war. The Auto Union brand on the other hand was only used on race cars during the late 30s and were famous for it's mid and rear engine designs that took on the mighty Mercedes 'Silver Arrows'.

Coming back to the Subhas Chandra Bose's Wanderer W24, the car was a part of the effort to get the celebrated freedom fighter out of house arrest and on to Delhi where he could rejoin the freedom struggle. Subhas Chandra Bose is said to have escaped in the back seat of the Wander disguised as Mohammad Ziauddin, an insurance agent. At the wheel was said to be Subhas Chandra Bose's nephew Sisir Bose who owned and drove the car for years afterwards till it was presented to the Netaji Research Bureau. The car was restored by Sugata Bose, Sisir Bose's son and will be displayed at the NRB in Kolkata.