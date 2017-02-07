SsangYong Working On Industry-First Touch-Operated Window System

Recent developments in automotive innovations have shown us that the industry is drastically developing for its best. Right from smart in-car system to autonomous technology, automakers across the globe are working on several innovative products and Mahindra-owned SsangYong is one among them. The carmaker is currently readying an industry-first touch-operated electrical window system for its vehicles.

Reportedly, the South Korean carmaker is set to introduce the world's first touch window system where driver and passengers can open or close vehicle windows simply by touching the window. While the company is yet come out with an official name for this technology, it is being tentatively called as 'touch screen window system' and is being developed based on the suggestions received by SsangYong's own researchers and employees. The company has also stated that it is one of many new technologies currently pursued by SsangYong Motor.

Incidentally, back in 2015, Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover had also announced its plan to introduce touch-operated electric windows. Sadly, the British carmaker never really came out with a prototype and hasn't said when the system will be ready for consumers. It's been two years now and it looks like Mahindra's SsangYong will become the first carmaker to introduce this technology, which the company claims will be introduced to the public before the end of 2017.

SsangYong's Touch-Operated Window System

Talking to a South Korean new agency about their upcoming technologies, Choi Jong-Sik, President of Ssangyong Motor said, "The Company will continue to develop next-generation products that will meet the needs of its customers while setting a new trend by encouraging creative ideas and innovative research."

While the company is yet to confirm this, but SsangYong could very well introduce its new touch-operated electrical windows in its next-generation Rexton SUV, which is likely to be based on the LIV-2 Concept. Short for Limitless Interface Vehicle, the SsangYong LIV-2 concept made its public debut at last year's Paris Motor Show 2016.

Source: Yonhap News Agency