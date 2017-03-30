Spied: Chevrolet Essentia Subcompact Sedan Caught On Camera Again

General Motors' upcoming subcompact sedan, the Chevrolet Essentia has been spotted testing in India again. This time the car was seen in Mumbai draped heavily in camouflage but it did seem to sport several production ready parts. In fact compared to the test mule which was spotted early this month, this particular test mule was seen with new alloy wheels, LED taillamp and more. The car will be launched in India later this year, after the arrival of the new-generation Chevrolet Beat, which was recently spotted testing in near production guise without any camouflage.

As we have told you in our earlier reports, the Chevrolet Essentia will be an all-new product based on the carmaker's popular hatchback Beat. We first saw the car in India last year at the 2016 Auto Expo in Delhi in its concept guise. Once it goes on sale in India, the car will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Honda Amaze, Tata Zest, and Ford Aspire.

The Chevrolet Essentia test mule was seen with alloy wheels and other production ready parts

As for the car itself, even though we only have the rear view of the car in these images, based on the fact that this is the first test mule of the Essentia to be seen with alloys indicates that it could be a top-of-the-line variant. The car also appears to get new ORVMs compared to other test mules seen before, which also comes with integrated LED turn single lights. Now the Beat that we spotted testing recently was seen sporting a touchscreen infotainment system and a new steering with mounted controls, so we can expect to see those features on the Essentia as well.

The new Chevrolet Essentia will borrow its engines from the Beat hatchback so we'll have a 1.2-litre petrol motor that will produce 77 bhp and 107 Nm of peak torque, along with a 1.0-litre diesel engine producing 56 bhp and 143 Nm. Both the engines will have a 5-speed gearbox and an automatic unit could be on offer as well.