Special Edition Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport To Be Launched In May

Toyota India has announced that it will be launching a special edition Innova Crysta Touring Sport model in India next month. The car will be introduced at an exclusive event which will be held both in Delhi and Mumbai on the 3rd and 4th of May 2017, respectively. The new Touring Sport edition marks the one year anniversary of the new-generation Toyota Innova Crysta, which was launched in India early last year. In Indonesia, the car is sold as a different product altogether - Toyota Venturer, but in India it will be a special edition model.

Like in any special edition model, the changes made to the Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport are purely cosmetic and it will see no mechanical updates what so ever. We expect the new Touring Sport edition to be based on the top-of-the-line ZX variant of the Toyota Innova Crysta and so it will comes loaded with features. One of the key additions is the new wine red body colour with black treatment all around it. Up front, the large hexagonal grille now comes with black chrome slats with chrome accents along the edges. The headlamps and the foglamps remain unchanged but the car comes with a revised bumper with plastic cladding a bull-bar style skid plate and silver accents on the edges.

Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport will be based on the top-end ZX trim

The Innova Crysta Touring Sport also comes with a neat underbody cladding that runs along the length of the car under the wheel arches and the side skirts as well. The MPV also comes with new electrical outside rear-view mirror (ORVM) in silver and black dual tone colour with integrated turn signal lights and new sporty black alloy wheels. Similarly, the rear also gets identical black and chrome treatment for the tailgate and rear bumper. The cabin will pretty much remain the same with the car is likely to come in only six-seater layout option.

The Innova Crysta Touring Sport will be powered by the same 2.8-litre GD series diesel engine that churns out 171bhp along with a peak torque of 360Nm. The car might also get a petrol engine option powered by the company's 2.7-litre Dual VVT-i petrol the makes 164bhp and 245Nm of torque. While Toyota has a 5-speed manual gearbox on offer, we believe the special edition model will get the 6-speed automatic transmission.