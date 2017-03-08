Spec Comparison: Tata Nexon Vs Vitara Brezza Vs KUV100 Vs EcoSport Vs WR-V Vs i20 Active

Tata Nexon's production model finally bowed in at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. Tata Motors' upcoming subcompact SUV first made an appearance at the 2016 Auto Expo and has been spotted on test runs here multiple times since then. Scheduled to be launched in India this year, the Tata Nexon will enter the competitive sub-4 metre SUV segment that fields established names such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra KUV100, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai i20 Active, and the upcoming Honda WR-V. Here's a low down of how Tata Motors' entrant for the subcompact SUV market fares against its rivals on paper.

Dimensions

While the Tata Nexon is as long as the Maruti Vitara Brezza, it is narrowly beaten by the Honda WR-V and Ford EcoSport - both cars measure in 3,999 mm in length. Between these aforementioned cars, the Nexon is the widest but is number 4 in the height department and sports the second shortest wheelbase. Moving on to ground clearance, the EcoSport leads the chart. Tata, on the other hand, is yet to reveal the number for the Nexon.

Tata Nexon Vitara Brezza KUV100 EcoSport WR-V i20 Active Length 3995 mm 3995 mm 3675 mm 3999 mm 3999 mm 3995 mm Width 1811.4 mm 1790 mm 1705 mm 1765 mm 1734 mm 1760 mm Height 1607.4 mm 1640 mm 1655 mm 1708 mm 1601 mm 1555 mm Wheelbase 2498 mm 2500 mm 2385 mm 2520 mm 2555 mm 2570 mm Ground Clearance N/A 198 mm 170mm 200 mm 188 mm 190 mm

Engine

Tata hasn't revealed much about the Nexon's engine specification except the fact that it will come equipped with a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine with three driving modes. The only other car to receive only a diesel engine is the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza that derives power from an 89 bhp 1.3 litre DDIS diesel engine. The others get a choice between diesel and petrol engines though the Ford EcoSport gets three: 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol, 1.5-litre petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. The upcoming Honda WR-V receives an 89 bhp 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and a 99bhp 1.5-litre i-DTEC engine. The Mahindra KUV100 and Hyundai i20 Active also get 1.2-litre petrol engines plus a 1.2-litre diesel for the former and a slightly bigger 1.4-litre diesel engine for the Hyundai.

Tata Nexon 1.5L Revotorq Diesel Vitara Brezza 1.3L DDiS 200 Diesel KUV100 1.2L Petrol/ 1.2L Diesel EcoSport 1.0L & 1.5L Petrol/ 1.5L Diesel WR-V 1.2L Petrol/ 1.5L Diesel i20 Active 1.2L Petrol/ 1.4L Diesel

Safety

Considering the upcoming safety regulations in India, all of these cars come equipped with front dual airbags and ABS + EBD as standard provision pretty much across their entire variant line-up. In addition to that, the Tata Nexon will also get advanced dual path suspension, ISOFIX mounts, and a rear-view camera interface with an inbuilt touchscreen infotainment system.