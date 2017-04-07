Skoda Vision E's Interior Previewed

Skoda Vision E concept, scheduled to premiere later this month at Auto Shanghai 2017, was teased in March. Now the Czech carmaker has teased the electric concept's futuristic interior. The Vision E's design builds on Skoda's new design language for future electric vehicles and comes sporting features such as counter-opening doors and the absence of a B-pillar. Inside, it gets four rotatable single seats with innovative backrests while the missing central tunnel ensures an ample feeling of space. The concept's long wheelbase and short overhangs at the front and rear further enable spacious and comfortable interior dimensions.

Skoda Vision E Cabin

Bernhard Maier, CEO, Skoda, said, "With the VISION E, we are giving an outlook on Skoda's future models with electric drive. In addition to plug-in hybrid vehicles, we will also be launching five purely electric cars on the market in various segments before 2025. This will enable us to offer every fourth car with electric drive."

The Skoda Vision E's large glass surfaces make its interior bright and transparent, while the continuation of the horizontal lines underscore its clear structure and spaciousness. The seats swing outwards when the doors are opened to ease ingress and egress and return to their original position after the counter-opening doors have been electrically closed. In addition to the cockpit screen, the Vision E gets additional screens for each passenger which can be used for information and entertainment.

Skoda Vision E Dashboard

Skoda's electric concept car also gets integrated phone box located in the inside of each door, with which smartphones can be inductively charged. Additionally, personal settings, data and information on the smartphone can be accessed via the individual passenger's display. Ambient lighting, which can be programmed in ten colours, is integrated into the decor strips in the doors and below the dashboard.