Skoda Superb Production Hits One Millionth Milestone

The Skoda Superb mimics its name quite literally as a car. It's superb on space and power; luxurious to a point where it can put some of the bigger luxury sedans to shame and now there are one million examples of it globally. As stunning as that sounds, Skoda Auto has added a new milestone to its credit producing the top-of-the-line Superb Laurin & Klement edition as the one millionth car. What's even more interesting is that the Czech automaker sold 250,000 units of the current generation car since March 2015, which contributes a quarter of the total production.

The Superb nameplate was first used on the Skoda 640 Superb in 1934

The Superb's roots date back to 1934 when the nameplate was first used on the Skoda 640 Superb. It was a beefy limousine that sold 2500 units between 1934 and 1949. The model was produced by a 2.5-litre in-line six-cylinder motor that churned out 55 horses, quite modest by today's times. However, Skoda remained as innovative as it is today with features like a driveshaft shaft running through a tube frame, and an advanced independent suspension making it on the model. The automaker also produced a 8-cylinder version of the 640 Superb, but was limited to just to 10 units.

(2001 Superb) The second generation Superb arrived in India in this avatar

Decades later, it was in 2001 when Skoda resurrected the Superb nameplate and really built volumes as the brand's flagship offering. It was also the first model in the Superb line-up to get the stately umbrella's tucked into the doors. The model was on sale between 2001 and 2008 with 136,100 rolled off the production line. This was also the model that came to India and found a strong likeability here.

The Mark II Skoda Superb came out in 2008 and sold an impressive 618,500 units, while the third generation model arrived in 2015, and as we told you and has sold a whopping 250,000 units.

(2008 Skoda Superb) The Superb has always found a strong liking in India

The Skoda Superb shares its underpinnings with the Volkswagen Passat and is based on the parent company's MQB platform. In India, the Superb is powered by the 1.8-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine tuned for 178 bhp, while the 2.0-litre TDI diesel motor remains the popular choice here and belts out 175 bhp of power. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG automatic.

That said, the Superb isn't Skoda's most successful model. That prestige goes to the smaller Skoda Octavia, which has crossed the six million production milestone last year. In fact, Skoda sold over a million models globally last year, contributing significantly to Volkswagen Group's global sales annually.