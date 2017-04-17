Skoda Rapid Facelift Updated With Reverse Camera, 16-Inch Alloy Wheels

Having updated the C-segment sedan comprehensively last year, Skoda India has introduced new features on the 2017 Skoda Rapid in a bid to keep the model fresh amidst rivals. For the 2017 model year, the Rapid sedan gets the much needed reverse camera and 16-inch alloy wheels that are now part of the standard equipment list. The new alloy design also looks sharp and complements the Octavia-inspired design language of the facelifted model.

The Skoda Rapid facelift went on sale in November 2016 and the updates have managed to infuse a new life in the sedan. We also appreciated the changes when we drove the new Rapid last year. Updates include a completely revised front featuring a new grille, revised bonnet and blacked out headlamps, much in-line with the bigger Skoda models. The car also comes with projector lamps on the top variants with LED DRLs. Other changes include revised front and rear bumpers, new ORVM integrated turn indicators, and revised tail lights.

2017 Skoda Rapid New Features

Inside, the new Skoda Rapid facelift gets updated upholstery and a new black and light brown colour scheme. The equipment was also updated with the inclusion of a touchscreen infotainment system with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It was surprising to see Skoda not provide the reverse camera as a standard feature then, but the addition comes as a welcome now.

Apart from the two new feature additions, the 2017 Skoda Rapid does not get any changes to the powertrain. Engine options include the 1.6 litre MPI petrol that churns out 103 bhp and 153 Nm of peak torque. There is also the 1.5 litre TDI diesel that belts out 108 bhp and peak torque of 250 Nm. Both engines come paired to a 5-speed manual, while the petrol mill gets a 6-speed automatic transmission. The diesel, however, get the more fun 7-speed DSG autobox on offer.

Skoda India is yet to reveal the prices of the 2017 Rapid. But, prices are expected to attract a premium of ₹ 35,000-40,000 over the current versions of the model. The Skoda Rapid is currently priced from ₹ 8.27 lakh for the base petrol trim; while the diesel range starts at ₹ 9.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).



Image Source: Autosarena.com