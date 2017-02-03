Skoda Octavia vRS Revealed Ahead Of Its Geneva Motor Show Debut

The most powerful Skoda Octavia ever is here. The Czech company took the wraps off the Skoda Octavia vRS 245 in Europe. The 245 in the name comes from the fact that it generates 245 PS or 242 bhp. The Skoda Octavia vRS 245 will make its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show to be held next month. It does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph. The Octavia vRS 245 is powered by a 2,0-litre turbocharged, 4-cyinder engine which produces 242 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. It can be either specified with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG transmission. The power is sent to the front wheels via an electronic limited slip differential.

Coming to the looks, of course there are a host of changes. The front end is completely new with a wider grille and a new bumper. The headlamp cluster is new as well and is fully LED. The interior also carries an air of sportiness with Alcantara sports seats, aluminium pedals, black colour scheme and a multifunction steering wheel with paddleshifts. Also, one gets a removable LED torch in the boot, heated steering wheel, two USB ports with rear passengers and a key that can be personalised as well. The car will also get a host of driver assistance systems too.

(2017 Skoda Octavia vRS 245)

The Octavia vRS sits 14mm lower and has a 38mm wider track at the rear when compared to the previous model. One can ask Skoda to fit his/her Octavia vRS with the dynamic chassis control too, which enables the driver to choose between different driving modes.

The Octavia vRS 245 also gets a new 9.2-inch infotainment display with navigation and an optional LTE module. One can also use the Skoda Connect App to connect their smartphones to the car. There is also an inductive charger for smartphones.

Of course, we don't see the Octavia vRS 245 coming to India but we do know that the updated Skoda Octavia vRS will come to India in the middle of this year.