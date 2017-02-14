Skoda Octavia ONYX Edition Introduced

Earlier this week we told you that Skoda will introduce a new limited edition model of the Octavia in India. Christened the Skoda Octavia ONYX Edition this new limited edition model comes with some new cosmetic updated and an all-black treatment, similar to the 'Black edition' that is sold in international markets. The car has been introduced within the existing Octavia model range and ONYX edition will offer a refreshed design, visually differentiating it from the standard model. The Octavia ONYX edition will be sold across all authorised Skoda dealerships and will be available for a limited period.

Commenting on the new limited edition Octavia, Ashutosh Dixit, Director, Sales & Marketing Skoda India said, "The Skoda Octavia ONYX edition continues its journey with the success of the Octavia model range in India. The Skoda Octavia offers more safety and comfort features compared to products from higher segments. The ONYX edition combines typical strengths of the brand; safety, design, engineering, spaciousness & 'Simply Clever' features thus making the Octavia a compelling proposition."

(Skoda Octavia Black Edition)

Coming to the car itself, the updates made to the new Octavia ONYX edition include - attractive body coloured spoiler, new decorative foils and door sills. One of the key updates is a new 16-inch Premia black alloy wheels and black exterior mirrors. Up front, the car comes with dynamic honeycomb air inlets to provide them with more of a presence and create a masculine, dynamic and an overall emotive impression. Such comprehensive revisions give the new Skoda Octavia a particularly striking design and stance.

Being a limited edition model, the feature list is also equally impressive Bi-Xenon Projector headlights, 12-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with memory function, panoramic sunroof and much more. It also includes the Adaptive Frontlight System (AFS), which enhances the safety of the driver by automatically adjusting the headlight based on the driving conditions.

Under the hood, the Octavia ONYX will be launched in both petrol and diesel versions. The petrol will be powered by an incredibly powerful 1.8 TSI petrol engine that churns out 178 bhp and 250 Nm mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission and a diesel version will be powered by a 2.0 TDI engine mated to a 6-speed DSG transmission. Skoda hasn't revealed the price or the image of the new Octavia ONYX and is expected officially launch the car soon. So stay tuned for more updated on the new Skoda Octavia ONYX Edition.