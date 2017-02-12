Skoda Octavia Limited Edition Teased

Skoda Auto is all set to launch a limited edition of the Octavia in India in the coming weeks. Some of the cosmetic updates that will be on offer on the Octavia limited edition are the blacked out alloy wheels and wing mirrors along with few changes to the interior. The limited edition could also be the 'Black edition' that is sold in international markets. The Octavia in India might get get an all-black treatment to the exterior and the interior as well. The Octavia limited edition will have a limited run of production, with 200 models being made. Skoda dealerships are yet to begin taking bookings for the Octavia limited edition.

(Skoda Octavia Black Edition)

Skoda will launch the limited edition of the Octavia in both petrol and diesel engine variants which remain the same as the before. The 1.8-litre petrol engine churns out 178 bhp and 250 Nm while the 2.0-litre diesel engine pumps out 141 bhp and 320 Nm. This limited edition will be offered above the Style Plus variant, so expect it to only get automatic transmission units.

The other existing features include bi-Xenon headlamps, LED DRLs, a panoramic sunroof, and LCD touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, electrically adjustable driver seat and so on. We also believe that Skoda Auto India will soon launch the Rapid 'Monte Carlo' edition in India in order to give a boost to the sales until new products arrive. The most important launch for the Skoda in India this year will be the Kodiaq. Also, expect Skoda to launch the facelifted version of the Octavia and the Octavia vRS edition as well.