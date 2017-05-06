Skoda Launches Its First Digital Showroom

Skoda has launched its first online showroom, Skoda Live Tour, in the UK. The facility allows customers to access the online showroom on their computer, tablet or smartphone and receive the showroom experience at a time and place of their convenience. The Czech carmaker's online showroom connects the customer to a Skoda Product Host via an internet video link, who takes patrons into the Live Tour showroom and acquaints them with the company's models. Prospective customers in the UK can now also receive an online consultation with a Skoda Product Host. To access Skoda Live Tour, customers simply need to click on simple button on the product homepage that registers their request for an immediate call back or schedules an appointment at their convenience.

Jonathan Harris, Skoda New Retail Concepts Manager, said, "Customers are seeking convenience and excellent service when looking to make a car purchase, and with more and more people doing their research online ahead of going to the showroom, the Skoda Live Tour brings the retail experience to a digital world that is easily accessible. Our Skoda Product Hosts in the Live Tour essentially become our customer's eyes and ears and use a series of static and handheld cameras to give the retailer experience all through an online platform. This is an important step for the brand and the future of automotive retail and how we interact with customers. Once we have opened up dialogue with the customers in the online environment, we then encourage them to visit a Skoda retailer and test drive our models for real."

Skoda Live Tour connects the customer to a Product Host via an internet video link

Skoda' s Live Tour uses Whisbi's cloud-based conversational technology to help the real retailer experience transition online. Additionally, Skoda's Product Hosts will uses a combination of smartphone camera and static cameras to showcase the details of the cars. Other than that, the Product Host can assist the customer in configuring their desired vehicles online, search for a local retailer, and register a request for a test drive in person.

Jaguar Land Rover Digital Store in Westfield Stratford, London

It must be noted Skoda isn't the first carmaker to establish a digital pathway to buying a car. Several companies including Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, and Hyundai have online showrooms and digital dealerships across the world. Audi revealed its virtual showroom at the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, whereas JLR introduced 'Virtual Experience' in 2012 that allowed customers to engage and interact with an almost life-size high resolution rendering of any of the company's vehicles. The British carmaker also launched a digital retail website and accompanying store in the Westfield Stratford shopping centre in Stratford, London last year.