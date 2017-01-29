Skoda Kodiaq Sportline Revealed

Skoda really wants to go the distance with its latest SUV, the Kodiaq. Just a few days ago it unveiled the Kodiaq Scout and now Skoda takes the wraps off the Kodiaq Sportline, which will make its world debut at the upcoming Geneva Auto Show in March, 2017 along with the Skoda Kodiaq Scout.

Skoda Kodiaq ₹ 25 - 30 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

As the name suggests, the Kodiaq Sportline gets all-black bits on the body such as the grille, roof-rails, and wing-mirrors and so on. At the rear, it Kodiaq Sportline gets a silver garnish just below the bumper. View it in profile and you will see that the Kodiaq Sportline gets body-coloured cladding below the doors. The visual changes are rounded up with the newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels. One can also opt for 20-inch wheels as well. The front wing also gets a badge that distinguishes the Kodiaq Sportline from other Kodiaq models. We drove the Kodiaq last year and were impressed with it.

(Skoda Kodiaq Sportline)

The Kodiaq Sportline is based on the SE variant of the Kodiaq range. In addition, it gets Alcantara sport seats, leather-covered gear knob and steering wheel and Aluminium pedals to accentuate the sporty look. The standard equipment also includes selectable driving modes, automatic transmission, puddle lamps, rear-view mirror with rain sensor, LED ambient lighting and Alcantara inserts in the cabin.

(Skoda Kodiaq Sportline-Rear)

The Kodiaq Sportline will have two petrol and a diesel engines to choose from. The two petrol engines are 1.4-litre and a 2.0-litre unit producing 148 bhp and 177.5 bhp respectively. On the other hand the 2.0-litre diesel engine comes in two states of tune producing 148 bhp and 187.4 bhp respectively. The Skoda Kodiaq gets AWD as standard too. Skoda's DCC or dynamic chassis control is optional on the Kodiaq Sportline though.

The Kodiaq Sportline comes equipped with a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, WiFi hotspot, LTE connectivity and navigation of course. One can also connect to the SUV using the Skoda Connect app. The Skoda Kodiaq should make its debut in India later this year during the festive season and will be going up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, the Hyundai Tucson and the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan.