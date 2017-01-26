Skoda Kodiaq Scout SUV Unveiled

Skoda has unveiled a new variant of the upcoming Kodiaq SUV. The new variant, christened ‘Kodiaq Scout’ gets more rugged styling to make it look more off-road ready. That said, the Scout isn’t just visual in terms of upgrades but will also get some mechanical upgrades to help it cope better off-road. The Skoda Kodiaq Scout will be unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Auto Show. The Skoda Kodiaq Scout gets visual upgrades that include a bumper trim for the front and rear bumper and brushed silver accent pieces. The bumper trim on the front bumper gives the SUV a much beefier stance while a similar stance on the rear bumper also acts as a skid plate.

The roof rails, housing of the wing mirror and the side window trims are also painted in silver. The grille too gets a brushed silver finish as compared to a chrome finish on the standard car. The Skoda Kodiaq Scout is also fitted as standard with 19-inch alloy wheels specially created for this model variant. Furthermore, it bears a small badge with the model designation on the front wing and the glove compartment.

Mechanically, the Skoda Kodiaq Scout comes with the off-road assist and the ‘Rough-Road’ package. This means that all Scouts come standard with all wheel drive and terrain response packages while the underbody and engine get special protection plates to prevent off-road damage from ruts and rocks. The Skoda Kodiaq Scout also comes with a front and rear park assist package to help with tighter off-road situations. The driving modes include Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual and Snow and all these can adjust engine, power steering, transmission and ABS systems depending on terrain. The Scout will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options (1.4 litre petrol and 2.0 litre diesel).

The Skoda Kodiaq Scout is expected to be launched in India in the second half of 2017. Skoda should most definitely bring in the Scout variant on the Kodiaq in India with its off-road ready styling to take on the likes of the larger and more aggressively designed SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour while the standard car can take on the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan.